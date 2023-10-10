One of the city’s favourite homegrown restaurants is back with an upgraded look and exciting new dishes…

After closing for kitchen renovations back in August, chef Penelope Diaz’s Fusion Ceviche finally reopens in its original JLT location today, Tuesday, October 10.

It’s easy to lose yourself in JLT’s foodie scene, with a diverse range of cuisines available on every corner from casual local restaurants to more upscale dining options. Still, there are some standout gems worth seeking out and this hole-in-the-wall ceviche bar is no exception.

The chef behind this restaurant, Penelope Diaz, is a self-taught Peruvian chef who’s journey as a Dubai restauranteur began from humble beginnings hosting supper clubs in her apartment. A small catering business followed, before she opened what she describes as her ‘dream come true’ restaurant in JLT.

This small, unassuming JLT restaurant is a true reflection of her passion to share her heritage with the world, from the decor to the incredible ceviche’s she makes for guests of the 20-seater restaurant.

The colourful decor, featuring Peruvian flags, postcards, cookbooks, patterned tiles, and a neon sign that reads the tiger milk effect creates a lively South American atmosphere.

For those who haven’t visited the What’s On award-winning restaurant, be sure to sit at the bar for front-row seats to watch chef Penelope prepare the renowned ceviches and share her fascinating stories. What to order? Try the clasico ceviche to start followed by the pulpo anticuchero.

See you at the ceviche bar…

Fusion Ceviche, Cluster Q (opposite The Park), JLT, Dubai. Daily 1pm to 11pm. @fusioncevichedxb22

Images: What’s On/Social