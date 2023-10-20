As part of the Asia and Middle East leg of his Mathematics tour, the Brit popstar will make his exciting return to Dubai next year…

He’s one of the biggest pop stars on the planet, and you’ll be able to sing along to all of Ed Sheeran’s biggest tunes live next year as he’s set to perform in Dubai.

The date has yet to be revealed, but stay tuned, as more information will be revealed on November 6.

The legendary singer-songwriter took to social media earlier today, Friday October 20, to announce that he’ll be heading back on tour in 2024. In the clip, Sheeran confirmed that he’ll be kicking off with a string of gigs in Asia and the Middle East before heading to Europe for the summer.

As per his official website, Ed Sheeran will play two locations in the Middle East: Bahrain and Dubai. Although no date or location is confirmed, the superstar is set to play Osaka, Japan on January 27, 2024, so we can expect it’ll likely be January 2024 when the singer heads to Dubai.

As soon as we know more details – including those all-important ticket prices – we’ll be sure to let you know.

Ed Sheeran last performed in Dubai in 2017, when he headlined at the Autism Rocks Arena, meaning it will have been seven whole years since fans in the emirate have seen him live. When he returns early next year, fans can expect to hear some of the biggest tracks from his six studio albums, including smash-hit singles from the archives like A Team, Thinking Out Loud, Castle On The Hill, Shape of You, Perfect and Photograph.

Fans can also expect to hear a string of Sheeran’s more recent tracks from his two studio album releases from 2023, minus and Autumn Variations.

Image: Getty