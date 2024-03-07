Plus a Ramadan Souk, a special laser and fire show, and more…

Winner of the public vote for Favourite Attraction, at the What’s On Awards Dubai 2024 – Global Village, has announced extended opening hours for Ramadan.

Throughout the Holy Month, visitors will be able to access the space between 6pm and 2am daily. This timing means visitors can enjoy the park’s international selection of street bites for both iftar and suhour servings.

Fun activities for the family in Dubai this Ramadan

Beyond the extended opening, Global Village will also host a completely new Ramadan Wonders Souk right in the heart of the souk. The Emirati-themed market will offer trinkets, artisanal nicknacks and traditional Holy Month supplies.

There’s an opportunity to win some huge prizes throughout the month too, simply by Globetrotting. Rack up 10,000 steps at the park in a single day during The Ramadan step challenge, and log it in the Global Village app for entry into a draw that could net you such gadgetry wins as a Samsung Galaxy mobile phone, an Apple Watch.

Elsewhere in the themed alfresco wonder emporium, the Ramadan cannon will return – the region’s traditional way of signalling the end of the day’s fast; there’ll be a daily, 30-musician-strong Arabian Orchestra performance on the main stage; a Ramadan-inspired laser and fire show on Dragon Lake; special kid’s shows and Tannoura extravaganza.

Around the Globe

This Dubai-based ‘world’s fair’ began enthralling visitors as a set of kiosks in 1997, and has since ballooned in size, adding all sorts of attractions and shows, rides and dining experiences, scares, thrills and exhibits, mini golf, national pavilions, floating markets, carnival fun, foodie trails, concert hosting and they also set off extravagant fireworks displays twice each week (Friday and Saturday from 9pm).

But you know what hasn’t grown dramatically along with it? The admissions cost. Global Village has resisted the temptations of inflation, and as of right now– ticket prices start at just Dhs27 (booking online, in advance).

Global Village, Dubailand, open 6pm to 2am daily through Ramadan, tickets from Dhs27. @globalvillageuae

