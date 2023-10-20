Non-stop fun every weekend…

JBR is already a pretty popular spot, especially over the winter season. And it’s about to get a lot more cooler with the return of JBR Winter Nights. The popular event is back this October taking place every weekend until the end of the year.

Visitors can expect a packed program with outdoor movie screenings, fitness activities, festival celebrations, workshops and much more.

For movie fans, family-friendly movies will be screened outdoors every Friday and Saturday at 5pm and 7pm. Coming up on the roster is Kung Fu Panda on October 20, Black Panther on October 21, The Lego Ninjago Movie on October 27 and Toy Story 4 on October 28. The best news? Attendance is free on a first come first serve basis. And yes, over the festive season we can expect some good ol’ heart warming Chritsmas flicks to be screened.

For more on the entertainment front, visitors will be able to catch a number of live entertainment shows taking place across JBR including LED Robots, Led Poi Dancers, live parades and more from 6pm, 7pm and 8pm over the weekend.

Need to refuel? JBR is home to plenty of restaurants including Suvoroff, Allo Beirut and much more.

Other key celebrations

Dubai Fitness Challenge: For little ones looking to keep fit during the Dubai Fitness Challenge, there are a number of fitness sessions running every weekend from 5pm to 9pm.

Diwali: If you want to celebrate this festival of lights, head on over to JBR and catch Bollywood dances, and themed kids’ workshops on two weekends – November 4 and 5, and November 11 and 12.

UAE National Day: On UAE National Day, JBR The Walk will host live entertainment and workshops on December 2 and 3.

Christmas: Lastly, Christmas time will see a number of festive performances taking place during the weekends until the end of the year. Visitors will be able to meet Santa and his elves, catch festive parades and more live entertainment and much more.

Images: Supplied