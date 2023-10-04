42 Midtown is bringing the feel and flavours of NYC to Dubai…

The leafy Greens neighbourhood is getting a brand new restaurant, and this one is inspired by the bright lights of New York City. Now open as part of the culinary array at Zabeel House The Greens, 42 Midtown is self-described as a sophisticated restobar that ‘combines the spirit of New York with the charm of Dubai.’

While 42 Midtown is an extension of the dining options at Zabeel House The Greens, it’s also connected to Onyx Tower, located on the second floor near to 1004 Gourmet.

A smart and sophisticated aesthetic is reminiscent of a cool NYC neighbourhood hangout, with dark woods, monochrome prints and verdant plants dotted throughout the dining room. The relaxed yet sophisticated social dining space also houses a long bar, where guests can perch up for after-work drinks or pre-dinner aperitivo’s.

On the food front, we’re promised ‘cuisine as diverse and authentic as the people who surround you,’ according to an Instagram post. So, expect crowd-pleasing flavours from around the world that offer something for everyone.

The new licensed restaurant joins a venue portfolio at Zabeel House The Greens that already includes popular pan-Asian spot, Lah Lah; and all-day eatery Social Company. The Greens is also home to the hugely popular, multi award-winning ramen joint, Kinoya, the supper-club-turned-authentic-izakaya from acclaimed chef, Neha Mishra.

Images: Instagram