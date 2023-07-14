Sponsored: Promotions with zero chill…

Part hotel, part trendy neighbourhood vibe hive, Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens has got red hot form when it comes to putting smiles on people’s faces. It’s the result of a year round commitment to offering top quality cuisine and craft cocktails, in poetically aesthetic surrounds at deliciously attractive prices.

And this summer there are some extra sprinkles of awesome on top of their typically very chill propositions. These are some of our favourite ways to ensure you have the cooles Dubai summer ever, with Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens.

The All Day Every Day brunch at Lah Lah

If you’ve ever wished it could be ‘Christmas’ every day, I’m afraid we can’t help you. But what we can do is offer you a gift of the next best thing – ‘brunchmas’ every day. Between July 3 and August 31, elite Asian eatery Lah Lah is offering brunch packages throughout its opening hours. For Dhs199 (soft package, Dhs289 house) you can unlock access to three hours of free flow beverages, and unlimited snacking privileges from Lah Lah’s favourites sharing-style menu. All aboard to Lah Lah land.

The All Day Every Day Happy Hour at Lah Lah and Social Company

Not content with leaving the clock-busting deals at brunch, both Lah Lah and Social Company are offering a happy hour on which the sun never sets either. Available between July 3 and August 31, throughout the entirety of the day’s serving hours (midday to 11pm), you’ll be able to link up with crafty cuts costs on beverages, with prices from just Dhs30.

Bites and drinks at Social Company

Social Company also has some pretty tasty deals on dine and drink combos. You can get one drink and one bite for Dhs50, two bites and a drink for Dhs75, or three bites and a drink for Dhs95.

Sunday Social at Social Company

Sundays, are more fun days when they involve brunch and the “Sunday Social” offering at Social Company includes five dishes and limitless cocktails for just Dhs145. Your dining experience will take you through a selection of authentic brunch (breakfast-lunch) items such as acai bowls and Turkish eggs, French toast and pain au chocolat. The mixology menu includes endless mimosas, bellinis, and bloody Marys.

Zabeel House by Jumeirah the Greens, Lah Lah opening hours Sun to Thurs, noon to midnight, Fri to Sat midday to 2am. Tel: (0) 4 519 1184, lahlah@jumeirah.com, @lahlahdxb

Social Company, opening hours daily 6.30am to midnight. Tel: (0) 4 519 1111, socialcompany@jumeirah.com

Images: Provided