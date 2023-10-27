Here’s all you need to know about tickets, refunds, and new dates…

In light of the tragic events happening in the region, a number of events across Dubai and Abu Dhabi have been postponed this month.

According to an update by Coca-Cola Arena, the team will work closely with authorities and promoters to secure new dates within the coming days. Stay tuned to What’s On for updates on this article.

Here is the full list of concerts and events in the UAE that have been postponed until further notice:

Postponed: Amr Diab

Multi-award-winning Egyptian artist Amr Diab was set to perform at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena on Friday, October 20 however the event has been postponed until a later date. All ticket holders will receive a new date via email, as well as further information on the refund and ticket transfer policy.

Amr Diab, Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai. Postponed to a later date. coca-cola-arena.com

Postponed: Sean Paul & T.I

Sean Paul was set to perform in Dubai on October 21 at the Coca-Cola Arena alongside rap icon T.I. The concert has been postponed until further notice. All original concert tickets will still be valid and further announcements will be made in the coming days.

Sean Paul, Coca-Cola Arena, City, postponed until further notice, dubai.platinumlist.net

Postponed: Khalid

The award-winning American singer-songwriter Khalid was set to perform in Dubai for the first time on Friday, October 27, however, Coca-Cola Arena announced the show will be postponed to a later date. The tickets will remain valid and ticket holders will receive an email with a new date as well as further information on refund and ticket transfer policies.

Khalid, Coca Cola Arena, Dubai. Postponed until further notice. coca-cola-arena.com

Postponed: Jo Koy

New date: Sunday, May 26, 2024

Jo Koy was scheduled to perform in Abu Dhabi this weekend on Saturday, October 28 but Etihad Arena has just announced that the performance has been postponed to 2024.

Jo Koy at the Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, new dates May 26, 2024, tickets purchased for old performance will be avail for the new show dates, Tel: (600) 511 115. @etihadarena

Postponed: Macklemore

The iconic American rapper Macklemore was supposed to be performing in Dubai on Saturday, October 28, however, Coca-Cola Arena announced the show will be postponed to a later date. The tickets will remain valid and ticket holders will receive an email with a new date as well as further information on refund and ticket transfer policies.

Macklemore at the Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Postponed to a later date. coca-cola-arena.com

Postponed: Miami Vibes Food Festival

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miami Vibes Food Festival (@miamivibes.ae)

New date: Thursday, November 2

The popular food festival was supposed to kick off in Abu Dhabi this week on October 27, but we have just received an update that the opening will now take place a week later on Thursday, November 2, 2023.

Miami Vibes Food Festival, Louvre Abu Dhabi, Thursday, November 2. @miamivibes.ae

Postponed: Jada Pinkett Smith’s Worthy book tour

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah Omolewu (@sarah_themaven)

The Middle Eastern leg of Hollywood star Jada Pinkett Smith’s Worthy book tour has been postponed, according to the event organisers. Originally, the actress and talk show host was set to come to Dubai on November 7 and Abu Dhabi on November 6 for an intimate conversation inspired by her Emmy Award-Winning show Red Table Talk. However, organiser Sarah Omolewu the managing partner of the tour’s producer took to social media to share that the event has been postponed.

Images: Provided/Social