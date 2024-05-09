The Glaswegian pop-rockers will take the stage before the Germany vs Scotland opener…

This summer 24 national sides will compete in one of football’s most exciting, and fiercely contested tournaments. Taking place just once every four years, the UEFA European Championships (EURO), sees club rivalries temporarily dissolve for the honour of pulling on the national shirt and smashing a speculative punt down the road to manifest glory. The big match action at EURO 2024 will all go down in host country Germany between June 14 and July 14, and the question of who will go home with the coveted silverware feels less certain than it’s been in a long time…

Will Mbappe be as trigger-happy when he Allez with Le Bleus? Can Jude Bellingham finally help football ‘come home’ for England? Is Yamal on the brink of joining the EURO teenage sensation Hall of Fame? And can De Bruyne finally bring a renewed shine to the fading brilliance of Belgium’s golden generation?

Spectating goals

Only time will tell, but one thing we know for certain is, what name is going down first on the team sheet for match-watching venues. Whether your squad’s journey is destined for cheers or tears, the absolutely massive Coca-Cola Fanzone by McGettigan’s at The Agenda in Media City has got a lot of spectating showboating in its locker.

The Agenda is one of the most impressive indoor licensed arenas in the UAE right now, backed by the latest in entertainment technology, and premium fan-servicing facilities. And it’s being transformed into a football Shangri-La for EURO month.

The fully air-conditioned venue will host up to 5,000 fans per game, with a cinema-sized 150sqm LED screen (with industry leading audio tech) that will make every questionable referee decision; goalkeeping howler; tense VAR deliberation; and all the ‘come on linesman, you could park an Emirates A380 in that gap’ – feel like you’re right there on the pitch.

There’s a raised Premium Deck of picnic tables with views over the main stage; two VIP Lounges on the first floor which will serve up unlimited three-hour match packages. And because this is Dubai, there are also VVIP Sky Boxes offering sport spectating luxury for squads of up to 12 with unlimited food and drinks.

It all begins on June 14, with the tense opener between the ruthlessly efficient Germany and the mighty flower of Scotland. The match kicks off at 11pm Dubai time, but before the starting whistle blows, the Coca-Cola Fanzone by McGettigan’s has a very special surprise that will be music to the Scottish fans’ ears.

Picture this

Veteran Glaswegian pop-rockers, Deacon Blue are jetting in for a crowd-warming pre-match concert. You may remember them from such hits as ‘Dignity’, ‘Picture This’, ‘Real Gone Kid’ and ‘Fergus Sings The Blues’.

Tickets for the match and concert combo are priced at Dhs195 (which includes a drink), or Dhs55 for match-only access. Doors open at 7pm, the concert starts at 8.30pm and the match kicks off at 11pm.

Season tickets

For real football fans – the smart money is on a season ticket, which you can purchase now on mcgettigans.com/fanzone. Priced at Dhs1,500, the tickets guarantee general access to all 51 games and include Dhs55 of redeemable at McGettigan’s F&B stall credit for every game. Back. Of. The. Net.

Coca-Cola Fanzone by McGettigan’s, The Agenda, Media City, from 7pm June 14. mcgettigans.com/fanzone

Images: Provided