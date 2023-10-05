The Irish boyband will perform at the opening weekend of Abu Dhabi’s club social…

It’s set to be a huge month of music in the capital. Adding to the incredible roster of artists coming to Abu Dhabi this season is beloved Irish boyband, Westlife.

The four-piece pop crooners will headline the opening weekend of Abu Dhabi’s popular Club Social festival, which returns on Friday October 27 and Saturday October 28. For now, we’re not sure which of the days Westlife will perform, but alongside them on the opening weekend line-up, Club Social-goers can also look forward to the sounds of Lebanese singer Elissa and DJ Rhodes.

Club Social has a brand new home this season, with the fun-filled festival set to take place this October at Yas Island’s Etihad Park. Previously the event – a weekend of alfresco raving, awesome dining adventures, circus performers and opportunities to dive face first into a bunch of fun activations – took place at Yas Links Golf Course.

Ticket details – and those all important prices – have not yet been revealed, but general admission last year started from Dhs165 for single day and Dhs235 for a weekend-long pass. We’ll be sure to update you as soon as details are confirmed.

If you missed out on seeing Westlife perform in Abu Dhabi last year at the Etihad Arena, this is your cue to get ready to see Shane Filan, Mark Feehily, Kian Egan, and Nicky Byrne back in action on Yas.

Westlife first broke hearts with their debut single, Swear It Again, and went on to have a string of hits across their 20+ year career including What Makes A Man, World of Our Own and Flying Without Wings. Fans can expect to hear all these – and more when Club Social returns at the end of this month.

Club Social, Etihad Park, Yas Island Abu Dhabi, Oct 27 and 28, ticket prices tbc. @clubsocial.ae