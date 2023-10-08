This just in, folks…

As Abu Dhabi begins to shift into events and entertainment mode for the year (and beyond), an exciting, electrifying line up of events has just been announced at an Abu Dhabi Calendar unveiling. Here are a few…

50 Cent

Hip-hop Hercules 50 Cent will be in the capital before the year is out, as he will perform as part of a packed post-game entertainment line-up at Season 2 of the World Tennis League (WTL). The superstar, who dominated much of his genre particularly during the 2000s, is expected to belt out some of his biggest hits, including “Candy Shop”, “Just a Lil Bit”, “In Da Club” and more. The World Tennis League is a huge addition to the capital’s calendar in itself, and will bring you the cream of global tennis talent from December 21 to December 24.

Mother of the Nation

This year, Mother of the Nation (MOTN) will be staged across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and the Al Dhafra regions, and it’ starting to look like it might be a bigger version of the festival than we’ve ever experienced before. We already know it’s coming to us from December 24 to January 1, 2024, so this is one that we are really excited about with “AAA-grade” regional talent including the likes of Nancy Ajram, Ahmed Saad and others comprising the who’s who of their entertainment programming.

Liwa Festival

Abu Dhabi’s Liwa Festival is a greatly anticipated annual favourite, and if last year’s edition was anything to go by, we can likely expect a bigger and better version this time around with visitors being treated to several entertaining options including concerts, family activities, shows, rides, gaming, dining, cultural treats and much more. What we also know now, is that the festival arrives December 8 and wraps up on New Year’s Eve.

Spacetoon

We hear a super Spacetoon-centric event is planned to land in town, and it will feature some of our all-time favourites, including Sonic the Hedgehog and Barbie. The regional animated and children’s entertainment brand is sure to bring some of the biggest names that bring the smiles to children in Abu Dhabi, and we can’t wait.

Cirque du Soleil

If you’ve ever been, you’ll want to return. If you’ve never been, it’s time you went. This is one circus experience like none you’ve ever witnessed before, with supremely skilled performers telling beautiful tales around numerous themes. It’s hard to put into words, so we suggest you buy a ticket and see for yourself, what all the buzz is about. They’re expected to come to the capital in April 2024, right after the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Monster Jam

Slam bang action with monstrous metal and troublingly huge tyres arrives in Abu Dhabi on June 8 and 9, 2024 and we’re excited to see exactly what the event is known for the world over with big, bad, mean machines that wrestle in the dirt to see who comes out on top.

Wireless Festival

2 stages and over 25,000 screaming fans are expected to blow the roof off Etihad Park on March 2 next year, as Wireless Festival Middle East returns to wow capitalites yet again. Earlier this year, musical superbrands like Travis Scott and M.I.A. put on memorable performances, and we can’t wait to see what the 2024 edition is about to serve up.

Saadiyat Beach Festival

Saadiyat Island is one of our all-time favourite spots in the capital, and if you’ve been reading our content you’ll know we can’t stop gushing about its wonderful white sand and picturesque turquoise waters. Throw in a beautifully-curated event and you’re looking at enjoying the absolute perfect time. We’re yet to receive more information on this one, but the Saadiyat Beach Festival is on the horizon and we’re sure you’re as excited as we are to hear about it.

Watch this space as we find out, and share, more in the weeks to come…

Images: What’s On archive, supplied