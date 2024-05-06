8 wonderful things to do in Dubai this week: May 6 to 9

Diaries out…

It’s a new week! And with every new week comes plenty of fun things to do in Dubai. From a new immersive art exhibition focusing on a female artist to a great menu courtesy of Dubai Food Festival, a free-to-attend Korean festival and more…

Here are 8 fun things to do in Dubai this week…

Monday, May 6

Say cheers to the new week at Cé La Vi

Monday is Caviar Monday at one of the most beautiful venues in Dubai. From 10pm, ladies can indulge in unlimited sips for Dhs150 as they dine on delicious food curated by Chef Howard Ko. And of course, you will have those gorgeous views that will keep grabbing your attention. Make your bookings in advance on 04 582 611 or email reservation-dxb@celavi.com. Bring good vibes only.

Tuesday, May 7

Chow down at Carna

One for the meat lovers! Carna, the premier steakhouse at the iconic SLS Dubai is hosting a three-day celebration with the legendary Master Butcher Dario Cecchini. The menu features Dario’s signature creations such as beef tartare, braised short ribs bombolone, Australian Black Angus long-fed T-Bone steak, and more. The menu will cost Dhs450 per person, and while you chow down, you can engage with Dario himself, learning more about his storied career, his passion for his craft, and his commitment to quality and tradition. The menu will be available from May 7 to 9. If you’ve visited Carna before, and are booking a spot for this night, the restaurant has undergone a glow-up so expect some new fancy interiors. Book on 04 607 0737 or email slsdining.dubai@slshotels.com.

Carna by Dario Cecchini, SLS Dubai, Business Bay, daily, menu available from May 7 to 9, Tel: (0)4 607 0761. @carnadubai Sip, savour, and soak in Latin American vibes at Tamoka For barefoot beach vibes and luxurious indulgence, head to Cana by Tamoka from 4pm to 7pm. Campagne Sunsets will see you indulging in a special Ceviche trio paired perfectly with champagne. For Dhs350 you can get a glass, or elevate your experience with a bottle for Dhs650. The deal runs from 4pm to 7pm which equals beautiful sunset views. Tamoka, The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai, daily 4pm to 7pm, prices from Dhs350, Tel: (0)4 318 6099. @tamokadubai

Wednesday, May 8

Last chance to see Global Village Dubai View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai) Global Village Dubai is one of the most popular attractions in Dubai with plenty to offer from shopping to dining, attractions, performances and much more. The family-friendly destination was initially set to close on April 28, 2024, but due to popular demand, it extended its opening dates twice, now closing on Wednesday, May 8, 2024. Read our guide here. Global Village, Dubailand, open 4pm to 12am daily, tickets from Dhs27. @globalvillageuae

Immerse yourself in art by the one and only, Frida Kahlo

In the past, art fans could immerse themselves in works of art from masters of the art world from Monet, Kandinsky, Vincent Van Gogh, and more. One thing is common from all those shows? Besides being brilliant artists, they were all males. However, ToDA is shaking things up this May with a solo show dedicated to the one and only Frida Kahlo. The show will highlight her turbulent life highlighting her intimate moments of both triumph and tragedy through the 360° immersive display. The show runs on various days in May. Check for your available dates here to book.

Theatre of Digital Art, Madinat Jumeirah, various dates in May, Dhs60 per child and Dhs110 per adult. toda.ae

Thursday, May 9

Tuck into authentic Peruvian in La Mar

Running until May 12, Dubai Food Festival (DFF) is offering foodies the change to enjoy Chef’s Menus from a collection of fine dining restaurants. Essentially, each menu will contain a handpicked list of popular dishes by the head chef – so expect the best of the best. For fans of Peruvian cuisine, head to La Mar, where you can tuck into seafood, wok dishes and desserts featuring Peruvian chocolate.

La Mar, Palm Jumierah Atlantis The Royal, The Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, until May 12, Tel:(0)4 426 0000. @lamardubai

What do we want? To meet up with the gals at Miss Tess

Okay, people, people, look alive! Mulan Ladies Night at Miss Tess invites all the beautiful blossoms in Dubai to enjoy unlimited sups and a three-course meal for Dhs123. The menu has dim sum, sushi and roabata and for sips, you can pick from grapes, cocktails, and spirits. You can enjoy a two-hour session from 6pm to 11pm. Ladies, get this in the group chat and get those bookings in.

Mulan Ladies Night, Miss Tess, Taj Dubai, Burj Khalifa Street, Business Bay, Dubai, Dhs123 per lady, Thur, 6pm to 11pm, Tel: (0)4 438 3134, tajhotels.com

