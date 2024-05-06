The council will be tasked with supporting the city’s global competitiveness and improving the lives of residents…

HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai has announced the formation of the Dubai Council.

Chaired by Sheikh Mohammed, the council will lead the city’s future development agenda, which includes ensuring Dubai is a key player globally, enhancing its attractiveness to top talents, and further enhancing its leadership. The council will also be tasked with launching major projects and transformational initiatives, which aim to provide the best quality of life for citizens and residents.

The news was carried by state news agency, wam, on Sunday May 5 and is effective from the date of issuance. It will be published in the Official Gazette.

Upon forming the Dubai Council, Sheikh Mohammed appointed HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai First Vice Chairman; and HH Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, will serve as Second Vice Chairman of the Council.

Other members of the council include HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum; and HH Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Sheikh Mohammed appointed Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi, as Secretary-General, and gave further roles on the council to Talal Humaid Belhoul; Abdulla Mohammed Al Basti; Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri; Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer; Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer; and Helal Saeed Al Marri.