Enjoy a delightful weekend breakfast at Carine. Expect typical French flair in dishes such as scrambled eggs with black truffle, and the elegant strawberry tartine with homemade peach jam. The relaxing outdoor terrace overlooks the golf course, and makes for a serene outdoor breakfast spot.

Drift Beach Dubai

Drift Beach Dubai is well-known for its gorgeous pool days, but it’s also a fabulous spot to enjoy breakfast too. Head to Drift Restaurant to enjoy freshly baked bread and viennoiserie basket, powerfood açai bowl, banoffee waffles, DRIFT pancakes and more. Moreover, diners can enjoy a 50 per cent discount on pool and beach entrance after their breakfast experience.

Drift Beach Dubai, One&Only Royal Mirage, Dubai, breakfast served 9am to 11.30am daily. Tel: (0)4 315 2200. @driftbeachdubai

Eggspectation

It might’ve been round a while but Eggspectation is still as popular as ever. You’ll find it perched at JBR with amazing sea views and a relaxed atmosphere. Of course, the star of the day here is eggs and you can have yours in every way you could imagine. There are no less than eleven eggs Benedict options, seven omelette varieties, plus pancakes, waffles and more.

Eggspectation, JBR, Dubai, open 7am to 12am daily. Tel: (0)4 430 7252. @eggspectationuae

Ella’s Eatery

Gaze out across endless yachts as you tuck in to all-you-can-eat breakfast at Ella’s Eatery. Choose no less than six dishes from the menu, with a hot drink or a fresh juice for Dhs89. Breakfast favorites on the extensive menu include avocado toast, organic eggs, shakshoukas, pancakes and breakfast bowls. Your four-legged friends are welcome to join you too.

Ella’s Eatery, Palm View East, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, all-day breakfast available daily 8am to 12pm, from Dhs89. Tel: (04) 557 0984. facebook.com/ellaseateryDXB

French Riviera Beach

Few spots are chicer for a relaxed breakfast by the beach than French Riviera Beach. Inspired by the sun-drenched shores of the Cote d’Azur, it’s perched on the sandy shores of Jumeirah Al Qasr. Alongside a mouthwatering lunch and dinner menu, French Riviera Beach invites you to dine on its delights with an elegant breakfast menu. Available daily from 8am to 11am, it features delectable classics such as chia au lait, Camille croissant with bresaola and of course eggs royale.

French Riviera Beach, Madinat Jumeirah, Jumeirah Al Qasr, open daily for breakfast from 8am to 11am, lunch and dinner from 1pm to 10pm (adults only). Tel: (800) 323232, jumeirah.com

Ibn Al Bahr

A treasured Dubai restaurant for its affordable menus and fresh seafood, Ibn Al Bahr is now home to a daily breakfast, perfect for waking up by the seaside. The Michelin guide restaurant, known for celebrating authentic Lebanese flavours, has aptly called its new breakfast deal Fisherman’s Breakfast by the Sea. Available from 8.30am to 11.30am daily, it’s priced at Dhs150 for two and includes foul moudammas, tangy balila, labneh, fresh halloumi, zaatar manakish, vegetables and olives. There’s also your choice of three eggs your way, and beverage choices including tea, coffee and orange juice. Prefer to go a la carte? Priced at Dhs35 each, the à la carte options on the breakfast menu include egg awarma, fatteh awarma, and shanklish.

Ibn Al Bahr, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, daily 8.30am to 11.30am. Tel: (0)4 553 9575, ibnalbahr.me

Jones the Grocer

Jones the Grocer has long been popular for its artisan menu and cheese and wine offerings, and the West Beach branch is the perfect place to start your day with beautiful sea and Dubai Marina skyline views. On the menu you’ll find a traditional English breakfast, farmer’s breakfast, ‘classic benny’ and perfectly brewed coffees.

Jones The Grocer, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, open 8am to 12am daily. Tel: (0)54 998 6162. facebook.com/jonesthegrocerthepalm

Koko Bay

Popular West Beach hotspot Koko Bay is usually synonymous with sundowners but it also has a great beachside breakfast offering. Enjoy Koko Bay-inspired breakfast dishes such as Asian omelette with kai pad krawpow served with custard baos, the Koko Bay full English, brioche French toast, Koko nut pancakes infused with lemongrass infused maple syrup and the Amazonica acai bowl. Bag a seat outside for those epic Dubai Marina skyline views.

Koko Bay, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Mon to Fri 10am to midnight, Sat and Sun 8am to midnight. Tel: (04) 5723444. @kokobayuae

Leen’s

Have you ever wanted to eat breakfast while enjoying the view of Museum of The Future? Well, now you can. Leen’s in the Emirates Towers is the perfect location to enjoy all the classic breakfast items as well as some decadent pancake or French toast options, too.

Leen’s Emirates Towers, Sheikh Zayed Road, daily, 9am to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 388 0558 leens.com @leens_dubai

McGettigan’s Souk Madinat (weekends only)

If you’ve sunk a few too many drinks the night before, McGettigan’s is a brilliant spot for a recovery breakfast. There’s McGettigan’s branches all over the city, but arguably the best outdoor breakfast spot is at Madinat Jumeirah, where you can sit by the waterways. Of course, most come here for the full Irish breakfast, but there’s also avo eggs, pancakes and pulled pork benedicts to enjoy.

McGettigans, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, breakfast served from 10am on weekends. Tel: (0)4 447 0219, mcgettigans.com

Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen

Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen has a prime spot by the twinkling waterways at the Souk Madinat Jumeirah. As well as the usual suspects such as a hearty breakfast, avocado toast, butties and eggs royal, make sure to try ‘the royal crumpet’, which is two toasted crumpets with lashings of butter, loaded up with scrambled eggs and smoked salmon. Running a little late? The full English is available all day.

Mezzanine Barr & Kitchen. Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, breakfast served 10am to 12pm daily. Tel: (0)58 599 4659. mezzaninedubai.com

Mitts & Trays

Perfect for a weekend catch up, Mitts & Trays has high-tech menus on iPads, and you can choose from a range of plates that are healthy and wholesome. The real stars of the show are their iced lattes, which are almost too pretty to drink.

Mitts & Trays, Bluewaters, off JBR, 9am to midnight. Tel: (04) 388 3999. mittsandtrays.com

Mondoux

Dubai Creek Harbour is a gorgeous spot for a bit of breakfast and Mondoux is the ultimate place to go. Dishes include croque madame made with homemade bread, a colourful acai bowl, French brioche toast with salted caramel, and a mascarpone and blueberry crepe. Wash it all down with a freshly-prepared coffee or juice. Breakfast is served from 8am until 12pm on weekdays and 1pm on weekends.

Mondoux, Dubai Creek Harbour, Dubai, Sat to Wed 8am to 11.30pm, Thurs & Fri, 8am to 12am. Tel: (0)50 118 9401. mondoux.ae

Phileas Fogg’s

Phileas Fogg’s is the now much-loved bar, restaurant and amphitheatre with golf course views that welcomes everyone and anyone. Alongside live music, sports, a brilliant happy hour and delicious roast dinner, Phileas Fogg’s also serves up breakfast, with dishes including everything from a vegan granola bowl to Aussie avocado toast, to eggs Royale and even a breakfast pizza.

Phileas Fogg’s, Montgomerie Golf Academy, Dubai, breakfast served 8am to 12pm daily. Tel: (0)4 572 4477. foggs.xyz

Reform Social & Grill

For a hearty British breakfast in a casual garden setting, Reform Social & Grill always ticks the boxes. It’s one of the few restaurants in Dubai that serves up real sausages and bacon, so head on down for a full English breakfast or bap loaded up with your favourite meat and fried eggs.

Reform Social & Grill, The Lakes, Dubai, breakfast served 8am to 12pm daily. Tel: (0)4 454 2638. reformsocialgrill.ae

Revo Cafe

Revo Cafe is a great weekend breakfast spot, with a view that captures the Burj Al Arab, Jumeirah Beach Hotel and Downtown Dubai skyline. Whether you’re keeping healthy with their health-focused super bowls or a light granola, or treating yourself to a slab of caramelised bread covered in mascarpone, Revo Cafe at Anantara The Palm has you covered. There’s an outdoor seating area for leisurely breakfasting.

Anantara, The Palm, Dubai, open daily 8am to 10.30pm. Tel: (04) 5678304. dubai-palm.anantara.com

Riva Beach Club

This longtime beach club is super popular with families and those who enjoy the more relaxing side of life. Breakfast is served up daily from 10am to 1pm, with dishes such as açaí and granola, poached eggs with avocado toast, truffle scrambled eggs and a croissant sandwich on the menu. Stick around for a pool day and there’s paddle boarding on the beach.

Riva Beach Club, Shoreline Building 8, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, open 7.30am to 12am. Tel: (0)4 430 9466. riva-beach.com

SAN Beach

One of the prettiest spots at The Club on Palm West Beach, SAN has quickly become one of the city’s favourite beach clubs. If you’re looking for a spot to kickstart your day in style, they now serve up a daily breakfast, where you can tuck into the likes of light fluffy pancakes or runny eggs benedict to the sound of the gently lapping ocean. There’s a breakfast package for groups priced at Dhs300 per person, which includes a breakfast main dish, basket of pastries and two non-alcoholic breakfast beverages, or just order from the a la carte menu. . Whether you wish to delight your taste buds with freshly baked and warm pastries, refreshing smoothies, or numerous egg delicacies cooked to perfection, SĀN has something for everyone.

SAN, The Club, Palm West Beach, daily 9am to midday. Tel: (0)4 458 0499, sanbeachdubai.com

Seva Table

Seva Table is the name of beautiful Jumeirah Beach cafe and wellness centre formally known as ‘Life ‘n’ One’. Enjoy Seva’s plant-based dishes in the mantra-infused secret garden, where you’ll be able to connect with others, enjoy (or even write) a book, brainstorm or just day-dream. This is a wifi-free zone, so keep those phones away.You’ll also find workshops here such as yoga, meditation, bodywork, sound healing, energy medicine and more.

Seva Table, Jumeirah Beach Road, 27B Street, Jumeirah 1, Dubai, daily 8am to 10pm. Tel: (056) 534 2899. sevaexperience.com

The Farm

When we need to recharge our batteries, The Farm at Al Barari beckons. Here, on the breezy patio overlooking lush gardens and bubbling ponds, linger over an exceptional Arabic breakfast of foul mefames, labneh, grilled halloumi, eggs to your liking and pillowy pita bread.

The Farm, Al Barari, daily 7.30am to 10.30pm. thefarmdubai.ae

The Scene by Simon Rimmer (weekends only)

Popular British eatery The Scene by Simon Rimmer not only serves up some top Marina views, it’s also home to a great daily breakfast menu. You’ll find lighter dishes such as classic pancakes or smashed avo, or opt for something heartier, such as eggs florentine or the breakfast burrito. Grab a seat out on the terrace which overlooks the water and yachts around Dubai Marina.

The Scene by Simon Rimmer, 4th Floor, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, breakfast served 10am to 12pm weekends. Tel: (04) 222 2328. thescenedubai.com

Ula Dubai

Located on the golden sands of the Palm Jumeirah, Ula serves up breakfast from 10am through the week and 9am on weekends. This pretty spot’s weekend bottomless breakfast is as good as it gets and the perfect spot to catch up with loved ones. For Dhs200 per person, guests can choose from a range of dishes including smoked salmon pita, lobster benedict, and shakshuka, alongside unlimited mimosas and prosecco.

Ula, Dukes The Palm, a Royal Hideaway Hotel Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. 10am to 1am Mon to Thurs, 9am to 1am Fri to Sun. Tel:(0)45663041. @uladxb

Walnut Grove

This South African cafe at The Dubai Mall will never be a wasted trip, even if you’re visiting from near the Marina just for breakfast. Their dishes are healthy, extensive and oh-so-pretty, and we bet you’ll have to go back again and again for lunch and dinner too because of the brilliant fountain-facing terrace.

Walnut Grove, The Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai, Sun to Wed 10am to 11pm, Thurs to Sat 10am to 12 am, Tel: (04) 344 4441. walnutgrove.ae

Images: Social/provided