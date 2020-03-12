Seva is the art of life…

If you’re passing by Jumeirah 1 on Jumeirah Beach Road, no longer will you see the iconic ‘Life‘n One’ signage anymore. Instead, expect to see a sign that reads ‘Seva’.

Don’t panic – Dubai’s first plant-based café hasn’t closed its doors, but it has relaunched in a move to acknowledge the growth the Life’n One brand has undergone since it opened back in 2014.

The word ‘Seva‘ comes from the ancient Sanskrit word meaning ‘selfless service for the betterment of the community’, and this is something the establishment has been doing since its inception, from its feel-good menu to its alternative health services.

Keeping up its commitment to the planet, at Seva Table you will find an eco-minded menu, rooted in ancient knowledge and soul-aligned nourishment.

Enjoy Seva’s plant-based dishes in the mantra-infused secret garden, where you’ll be able to connect with others, enjoy (or even write) a book, brainstorm or just day-dream. This is a wifi-free zone, so keep those phones away.

When it launched, Life’n One fast became the catalyst for a growing community of people in the UAE who wanted to experience alternative healing methods such as yoga, meditation, bodywork, sound healing, energy medicine and more.

Interested in the notion? You can join like-minded community members at the Seva Studio and experience self-exploration and personal growth alongside internationally renowned teachers and therapists. Seva will continue to expand and offer new experiences in the coming months. You can keep up-to-date on their schedule here.

Before leaving, take some serenity home with you by picking up ethically sourced products, books, and self-improvement tools at the Seva shop — a perfect place for the conscious shopper.

Seva, Jumeirah Beach Road, 27B Street, Jumeirah 1, Dubai, daily 8.30am to 8.30pm. Tel: (056) 534 2899. sevaexperience.com