If there’s one thing Dubai does well, it’s a fabulous brunch spot. And no, this time we’re not talking about the party brunches, but the actual legitimate, bonafide early to late breakfast pastime. Brunch & Cake is one venue that certainly deserves its place on the list of Dubai’s best breakfast spots, and now it’s opened a new venue.

The brand originated in Barcelona, where the cafe is so popular that there are regular queues winding down the street for a seat at the coveted brunch spot. It opened its first branch in the upmarket district of Al Wasl back in 2019, followed by ‘Brunch & Cake by the Sea’ at The Pointe Palm Jumeirah in 2020 (as well as another venue in Abu Dhabi).

This time, Brunch & Cake is going back to nature, with the opening of the brand new ‘Brunch & Cake by the Lake’ which is set to open at Jumeirah Islands Pavilion on Thursday, December 16. In case you’re not familiar with the area, there’s a gorgeous lake and lots of lush greenery, which you can drink in as you drink your coffees.

The brand is well-known for dishes that are as Instagrammable as they are tasty. From eggs Benedict served on a garden shovel (it’s way cooler than it sounds) to the famous avocado toast, açaí bowls adorned with fruit, beautifully decorated cakes and cool drinks, Brunch & Cake caters to breakfast, lunch, coffee dates and dinner.

One of the core values of Brunch & Cake is its freshly baked goods, and the Jumeirah Islands venue will have a 1385 sq feet space dedicated to its very own bakery, so make sure to save some room for a sweet treat. The adjoining cafe has huge windows thrown open to make the most of the views.

Brunch & Cake by the Lake, Jumeirah Islands Pavilion, open daily 8am to 10.30pm. @brunchandcakeuae

