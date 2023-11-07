Spending Christmas in Dubai? Add this to your festive bucket list…

50-floors high above Palm Jumeirah, overlooking the twinkling city lights, Aura Skypool offers unrivalled views of the entire city around the world’s highest 360-degree infinity pool.

This Christmas, Aura Skypool invites guests to get into the festive spirit with a Christmas movie night taking place on Saturday, December 9 from 8.30pm to 11pm.

Wrap up under the stars with free-flowing bubbles, festive canapes, a bento box, and more surprises throughout the night as you watch a special one-off screening of a classic festive movie, for Dhs600 per person.

Although we don’t yet know which festive film it will be (Team What’s On has their sights set on either The Holiday or Love Actually), we do know that this will be an unmissable event on Dubai’s festive calendar.

And that’s not all: For an extra Dhs350, guests can get a personalised robe embroidered with up to three letters. Forget matching Christmas pj’s, this year it’s all about the fluffy personalised robes.

With only a limited number of seats, be sure to grab your tickets before they go-ho-ho. Keep your eyes peeled for when the tickets go on sale…

Also taking place next month, Aura Skypool is hosting a UAE National Day night swim. For Dhs250 per person, guests can head 200-metres up for a swim in the sky on December 1 to December 3, between 8pm and 11pm.

Aura Skypool, St. Regis Hotel, Palm Jumeirah, Saturday, December 9, 8.30pm. Dhs600. (0)4 566 2121, auraskypool.com

Images: Provided