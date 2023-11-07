Butterfly Gardens Abu Dhabi is set to open its doors to the public in 2024…

Located right by The National Aquarium in Al Qana, the development will serve as a sanctuary for more than 40 butterfly species and 2000 fluttering friends, alongside stunning flora and fauna. Three distinct zones, Asia, the Americas and Eden Café, will take you on a joyful journey that will have you exploring lush tropical gardens inspired by these regions’ ecosystems.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Butterfly Gardens Abu Dhabi (@thebutterflygardensuae)

Media: Instagram, supplied, unsplash

You can delve deeper into their stunning flora and fauna, as alongside the brilliant butterfly and insect species, Eden Café will also feature a cascading waterfall, a serene koi pond, white peacocks and you will have the opportunity to have high tea with butterflies. The insect species will be thoughtfully showcased within enclosures, while pupa displays will showcase the live development of these delicate creatures. Snap-happy visitors, tourists, school groups and nature lovers will enjoy a magical experience, as Butterfly Gardens Abu Dhabi will also feature an enchanting starlight night setting. For those seeking an exciting yet educational experience, a highlight you can look forward to will be the dwarf honeybee exhibit.

With construction expected to commence early next year, we can look forward to having the climate-controlled Butterfly Gardens Abu Dhabi up and running in 2024, open seven days a week to visitors. This follows several exciting exhibitions in the capital, including a gorgeous jellyfish exhibit that opened at The National Aquarium in July.

Butterfly Gardens Abu Dhabi, Al Qana, Abu Dhabi, 10:00am to 10:00pm daily, opening 2024. @thebutterflygardensuae