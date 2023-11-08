The initiative is championing the revival of marine ecosystems…

Dibba Bay Oysters, the only gourmet oyster farm in the Middle East, has revealed plans for a new marine conservation project. The Oyster Reef Creation Project, formulated in collaboration with the Fujairah Environmental Authority and the Fujairah Research Centre, will create a 700m structure made up entirely of recycled oyster shells.

The aim of building these oyster reefs is to revitalise and protect marine habitats and ecosystems in the region of Dibba, in Fujairah. The presence of such a reef will encourage the growth of native shellfish species in the region and provide a dedicated area where the activity of the shellfish populations and the coral seeding can be monitored.

The primary focus of marine conservation and the parallel environmental research go hand in hand in establishing a thriving habitat. The farm is fully committed to encouraging sustainable seafood practices and the preservation of marine habitats, and this project aligns perfectly with that ethos.

The breakdown

The project involves the collection of recycled Dibba Bay oyster shells, cured at the Dibba Bay oyster farm and packed in 8ocm high non-pollutive gabion cylinders. These structures are then returned to the Dibba Ocean, where they act as the physical foundation that will support the settlement of marine life, essentially pillars of a new ocean reef habitat.88

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dibba Bay Oysters (@dibbabay)



The collection and utilisation of the oyster shells is not the only highlight of the project. Not only will it see to the collection of the shells from Dibba Bay outlets in Dubai, it will also invite partner hotels and restaurants in both Dubai and Fujairah to donate their Dibba Bay shells.

For those of us on the outside who would like to do our part, there are shell recycling bins at Dibba Bay outlets in Dubai where oyster shells can be dropped off. There is even a shell collection service for home delivery customers.

For more information and updates on the project, visit dibbabay.com

Images: Supplied