He got the right temperature to shelter us from the storm..

Coca-Cola Arena has just announced that the Sean Paul and T.I. concert that was postponed will now be held on December 30. The Amr Diab concert has been moved to November 18. They have released a statement via Instagram stating that all original concert tickets will still be valid and further announcements will be made in the coming days – so as soon as we know, you’ll know

The summer is over, the season is officially upon us and this is just the right amount of heat we need. No Lie Sean Paul was set to perform in Dubai on October 21 at the Coca-Cola Arena. Joining him on the stage was be none other than rap icon T.I.

The Jamaican rapper has been making beats that have us jamming out on the dancefloor for over two decades and at this point, if you don’t know who Sean de Paul is, you must live under a rock.

But we don’t mind, let us educate you on Dancehall personified, Sean Paul. He has had chart-topping hits that include Got To Luv U, Temperature, and Get Busy. Which were all hits of the early 2000s. He has also released incredible belters alongside the likes of Anne-Marie, Idris Elba and Wiley.

Tickets are already on sale on Platinumlist and start from Dhs150.

Added to the lineup alongside Sean da Paul is none other than rapper, T.I who is known for hits including Live Your Life, Bring em Out, and All That She Wrote. He has worked alongside the likes of Justin Timberlake, Eminem and T-Pain.

November happenings

Sean Paul, Coca-Cola Arena, City, December 30, 2023, tickets start from Dhs150. Standing area strictly 16+ dubai.platinumlist.net

Images: Provided