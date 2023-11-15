‘Try not to scream’ challenge…

We’re most definitely failing that. There are some brave hearts out there who remain unfazed by scares and dares, and to them, we’d like to say – how do you do it? If you’re one of them, there’s a bunch of haunted attractions in Dubai that will give you the thrill of a lifetime.

Creepy walkthroughs, live actors and plenty to be afraid of – it’s all there…

Here are 8 super fun haunted attractions in the UAE.

Hysteria

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hysteria Haunted Attraction (@hysteriadubai)



We would like to preface this by saying that after visiting this attraction you may end up peeking behind the shower curtain every time you enter the washroom in deep paranoia – don’t come at us. Hysteria, located in Dubai Mall, is certainly not for the faint-hearted, but if you’re up to the scares, it’s good fun. It’s priced at Dhs105 per person, and visitors under 16 are recommended not to enter. We shall pray for your vocal cords.

Hysteria Haunted Attraction, The Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai, Dhs105 per person. Tel: (0)52 223 0966, hysteria.ae

Insidious Escape Room

View this post on Instagram A post shared by INSIDIOUS ESCAPE ROOM DUBAI (@insidious_escape_room)



This one is inspired by the wildly popular movie franchise and looks just as scary. You get 60 minutes inside the room to decipher the clues, solve the puzzles and get out. It’s a great activity to do if you’ve got a bunch of horror-loving friends in tow. The attraction is only open to participants over the age of 15 and you’ll need a minimum of two people to play the game.

Insidious Escape Room, Detroit House Building, Dubai Motor City, Tel: (0)58 900 9147, insidiousescaperoom.com

The Haunted Hotel

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IMGworlds (@imgworlds)



The Haunted Hotel inside IMG Worlds of Adventure has been touted by many as insanely spooky and, to be frank, the description of what you can expect makes us want to get into bed and hide under the blanket (the ultimate protection from all things evil). The landscape of the hotel changes constantly as you try to find your way out through the maze of corridors, of course engaging in meet-cutes (sorry) with the spooky characters throughout. It’s open to visitors aged 15 and above only. Make sure to carry your Emirates ID if you’re below 18.

The Haunted Hotel, IMG Worlds of Adventure, Tel: (0)4 403 8888, imgworlds.com

Deep Dark Dubai

If you can somehow function at full brain capacity while you’re being chased with a machete, then this one’s for you. The escape rooms of Deep Dark Dubai are housed in a villa and follow two themes – Paranormal and The Sinner. You and your gang must put your heads together and try to get out in 60 minutes. The rooms also feature live actors to keep you on your toes the whole time. Exciting or stressful? You decide.

Deep Dark Dubai, Al Meydan Street, KML Business Center, Villa 7, Dubai, prices vary, Tel: (055) 954 9282. deepdarkdubai.ae

Haunted Activity

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Haunted Activity | Horror-Escape Rooms (@hauntedactivityuae)



Haunted Activity, the newest spooky story on the block opened its doors in January this year. There are two rooms you can explore in this game – Ouija and Jason’s Home, with two more called Cemetery and The School, coming soon. You’ll need a team of two to 10 brave friends to have a go at getting out in, wait for it…60 minutes. Fun.

Haunted Activity, Showroom 2, Reem Residency, Al Karama, Tel: (0)50 321 0541. hauntedactivityuae.com

Horror Cinema

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Horror Rooms & Cinema by NoWayOut Dubai (@horror.cinema.dubai)

Not one for the faint-hearted. At Dubai’s first horror cinema, you will watch some of the best horror movies in cinema history, but.. you won’t be alone. And no, we aren’t talking about your seven mates sitting next to you in the cinema. Professional actors will pop up at the film’s tensest moments, so hiding behind your hands won’t save you. The cinema also features high-tech special effects, splashes, flashes and realistic sounds and your movie will of course be in full HD resolution. Prices start from Dhs180. At the moment, the cinema is screening The Ring, Insidious, Insidious 2 and Insidious: Chapter 3.

Horror Cinema, Indigo Sky building, Umm Al Sheif, Dubai, Tel: (0)55 876 2465. horrorrooms.ae

House of Fear

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Global Village القرية العالمية (@globalvillageuae)



Global Village is back this year for another six months of family fun. With it, is coming House of Fear, Global Village’s very own haunted attraction. A haunted house walkthrough, it has surprises ready for you at every corner and has even been called the scariest attraction in the region. Live actors, spooky sounds and realistic settings – can you handle it?

House of Fear, Global Village, @globalvillageuae

BlackOut Escape Rooms

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BlackOut Horror & Escape Games | بيت الرعب 🧠 (@blackoutbycave)



Count us out of this one. The BlackOut Escape Rooms feature four different themed games to play, inspired by exorcisms, mental hospitals and Saw-esque torture techniques – all generally terrible things one tries to avoid. Every game has a different level of difficulty, but they all share elements like live actors, flashing lights and a lot of scares. Pull up your socks, put on your big boy pants and gather a crowd – safety in numbers, as they say.

BlackOut Escape Rooms, Al Quoz, Dubai, Tel: (0) 52 111 1041

