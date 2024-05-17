Room rates start from Dhs720…

Looking to escape the city for a slower pace of life? Then pack your bags for Ras Al Khaimah’s newest five-star stay, Sofitel Al Hamra Beach Resort.

Unrolling against the picturesque Al Hamra Village on the Ras Al Khaimah coastline, it’s a fusion of Arabian touches and Sofitel’s signature French flair. For Ras Al Khaimah’s first Sofitel property, the brand has laced French and Arabian flavour into the aesthetic across 292 guest rooms, which range in size from the classic king, to a collection of 47 suites of one- and two-bedrooms. Expansive windows flood the interior spaces with natural light, perfectly framing the Ras Al Khaimah landscape.

For relaxation, guests are invited to take a dip in one of four beachfront swimming pools, all of which gaze out to the waters of the Arabian Gulf. The beachfront is also lined with a collection of loungers, perfect for enjoying the sun with tranquil sea views. Additional leisure activities come in the form of Le Petit Prince, Sofitel’s colourful kids club; and a Sofitel Spa curated in partnership with Clarins.

Off-site, golf enthusiasts benefit from convenient access to Al Hamra Golf Club, an 18-hole championship golf course, allowing them to perfect their swing amidst the breathtaking beauty of the coastal landscape.

On the foodie front, there’s plenty to get guests excited, with seven restaurants and bars to tickle taste buds. As an ode to Sofitel’s French heritage, Reunion is the restaurant to head to for being transported to the heart of France; while Waka brings to life the vibrant flavours of Polynesia. All day-dining awaits at East, while the Citron lobby lounge is a light and modern space for casual coffees or afternoon tea. For drinks, you’ll want to head to Blend and Squeeze juice bar; Veritas wine bar; or Samphire pool bar.

Opening rates

Room-only rates start from Dhs720 per night. The hotel is also celebrating its opening with exclusive perks for its first few guests, which includes a welcome drink, complimentary upgrade to a superior room and a 20 per cent discount on all food and drink.

Sofitel Al Hamra Beach Resort, Ras Al Khaimah, from Dhs720. Tel: (0)7 209 6000. @sofitelalhamra