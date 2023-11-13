Here’s what we know so far…

Five years after first opening in Dubai, Caesars Palace Dubai is saying so long to Bluewaters. Starting November 13, 2023, the hotel will be officially known as Banyan Tree Dubai.

Dubai Holding, the developers behind Bluewaters have teamed up with Banyan Tree Group and Ennismore for the deal, which will see a string of new projects and brands come to Bluewaters Island.

Here’s what’s changing…

The hotel

The new Banyan Tree Dubai will be repositioned in phases and will feature 179 rooms – including 30 suites – plus a four-bedroom villa for VIP guests that features its own pool and slice of beach.

Guests looking to get a slice of wellness are already welcome to book their stay at the hotel here.

The restaurants

The takeover will also see a number of restaurant changes – including some of our favourites. Banyan Tree Group and Ennismore’s in-house food and beverage concept studio – Carte Blanched will be responsible for creating the new concepts.

Hell’s Kitchen has officially closed and construction on the new restaurant has commenced. As of now, we know that the new concept will be called Alizee, which we are presuming will be a French dining concept, but we are keeping our eyes peeled for any updates.

Swanky Cuban-inspired venue Havana Social will remain open for the time being, but will also be shutting its doors soon.

Demon Duck by Alvin Leung will remain open (so you can still get your fill of the popular Peking duck) and TakaHisa the authentic Japanese dining venue will still welcome diners.*

Details have not been given if Cove Beach – which is independently operated, will also be closing, but we are waiting on confirmation on the closing date. *Do call ahead to reserve a table to avoid disappointment The spa As Banyan Tree is renowned for its wellness offering, a BanyanTree Spa will be a huge part of the offering at Banyan Tree Dubai. The spa is currently in the same location as Qua Spa, but it will most likely be making a shift to a new spot in due time. At this oasis of pampering, expect indoor and outdoor yoga spaces, a relaxation area, gym, mini rainforests, hydrotherapy pools and treatment rooms.

Bluewaters Beach Hotel

Banyan Tree will also take over operations of the 96 private residences, housed in a separate tower and offering a collection of one to four-bedroom units.

The restaurants

Bacchanal, the award-winning restaurant all the way from Las Vegas will remain open for the time being for breakfast, and for supper from 3pm. The Robata (by the same team behind TakaHisa) is also currently open, but we are waiting to hear if it will stay or go. If you are planning to visit one of these venues, it would be best to call ahead to confirm.

For sun-seekers, you will still be able to get your vitamin C dosage at Venus Beach Club but do note that it is closed on Mondays.

What’s On is keeping an eye on all developments and new openings at Banyan Tree Hotel – stay tuned.