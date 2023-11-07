Credit cards at the ready…

If you’re an avid bargain hunter or just trying to fill your Christmas stockings early, then listen up: there are two huge online sales taking place this month you don’t want to miss.

Get your credit cards ready, and read on…

Mumzworld

Mumzworld was founded by a team of caring entreprenuers and parents who felt something was missing in the market. Parents love shopping at the online store because of its trusted brands. In November, you will be able to shop for a number of baby items from clothes, toys, bedroom items and much more at a huge discount.

Need another reason to shop from Mumzworld? In November, Mumzworld is allowing shoppers to give to Gaza. Calling the initiative ‘November Together’, by shopping at Mumzworld, Palestianian mums and families will be supported during their moments of need. Shop here to be able to shop for a number of much-needed items on discount from soaps to kids toothpaste, baby wipes, diapers, formula, and more.

Amazon

Lasting three days from Thursday, November 9 to 12, customers can spend the weekend taking advantage of spectacular shopping deals, buying anything from electronics to beauty, fashion, kitchen appliances and more. If this sounds typical, remember the sale will grant you savings of close to 50 per cent and more.

Known more popularly as the 11.11 sale, you will be able to shop from a number of huge brands including Black + Decker, Dr Teal’s, MaxFactor, and much more.

This sale is available to both Prime and non-Prime members, but Prime members will be able to enjoy additional exclusive discounts. This includes some early access to all sales deals on November 8, a day before non-Prime members. Prime customers can also enjoy free same-day or next-day delivery during the sale.

Customers who do not have prime, can sign up for a free 30-day trial on amazon.ae/prime to access the full range of products.

Noon

Love Noon? With the upcoming 11.11 sale taking place from November 9 to 12, you can save on ‘every single thing’.

The range spans from electronics to fashion, home appliances, furniture, and more.

According to website, shoppers can expect plenty of offers including Buy One; Get One free offers and daily flash sales, but that’s not all. You will even get offers exclusive to Noon, and you even stand a chance to get saving coupons. Certain items will give you a zero per cent installment plan, and you can even opt for purchase now and pay later offer.

Sharaf DG

Have a loved one who is fond of electronics. Stuff those Christmas stockings with some cool gadgets and accessories from Sharaf DG. You will be able to save up to 60 per cent on your purchases during the Singles Day Sale.

