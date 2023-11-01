Dreaming of a white Christmas?

Festive calendars and ugly Christmas jumpers at the ready: Ski Dubai’s magical winter wonderland returns this year, from December 1 to December 25.

That’s right, despite being in the desert you won’t have to journey to the North Pole for snow this Christmas as Ski Dubai is bringing a white Christmas to you. Early bird tickets go on sale from Monday, November 13 until November 30, after which normal ticket prices will apply.

During December, Ski Dubai really brings the magic of Christmas to its snowy slopes from breakfast with Santa to movie nights at the snow cinema, festive fun runs to unlimited snow park access.

Packages start from Dhs120 (early bird) and Dhs150 (standard tickets) which includes a meet-and-greet with the man himself, a surprise gift made by Santa’s elves, signature hot chocolate, fleece gloves, and a printed photo.

Those who want to make a day of it can opt for the snow park package which includes unlimited access to the rides and a meet-and-greet with Santa from Dhs295.

And, if the thought of Dubai Christmas is making you feel all merry and bright, you’ll be pleased to hear that Expo’s Winter City returns on Friday, December 8, and Madinat Jumeirah’s festive market from Friday, December 15. Both of which are free entry.

There’s also a new addition to Dubai’s festive calendar: Emirates Towers has announced a Christmas market set to take place between December 14 and January 4. Curated by the M2L team, the winter district at Jumeirah Emirates Towers will look like a winter wonderland complete with a huge Christmas tree, huge snowmen, a giant advent calendar, and much more.

It’s safe to say, Yule regret missing out on any of this year’s festivities…

Ski Dubai, Mall of the Emirates, Dubai. December 1 to December 25. skidxb.com

Images: Provided