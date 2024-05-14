From buffet bonanzas to the fanciest five-star meals…

The Saturday brunch scene in Dubai is unrivalled. From blowout buffets to wallet-friendly meals washed down with unlimited drinks, there’s something for everyone when it comes to Saturday brunch in Dubai.

Here’s your ultimate guide to the best Saturday brunches in Dubai.

Address Sky View

Buffet and pool access. If that’s your idea of a summer Saturday well spent, head to Address Sky View’s Poolside Brunch Club. The pool has a pretty epic view of Burj Khalifa, while food is served in the Glass Garden.

Address Sky View, Sat, 10am to 4pm (brunch is served from 12.30pm), Dhs295 soft, Dhs395 house, Dhs650 bubbly. Tel: (0)4 873 8888. addresshotels.com

Akira Back

A firm favourite on the brunch social calendar, Candypants’ Akira Back Saturday party promises Japanese cuisine with Korean and international influence and spectacular views of Palm Jumeirah, paired with an unbeatable high energy that only the Candypants masters can create.

W Dubai – The Palm, Sat, 1pm to 4.30pm, from Dhs425 to Dhs799. Tel: (0)4 245 5533. @candypantsdubai

Alici

Alici on Bluewaters breezes through Dubai’s brunch scene with a distinct weekend experience. The acclaimed Italian seafood restaurant hosts a double brunch on Saturdays and Sundays from 1pm to 4pm. The specially curated menu features crudo, antipasti, main courses, desserts, Italian wines and more.

Bluewaters, Sat and Sun, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs395 soft, Dhs495 house, Dhs595 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 275 2577. @alicidubai

Amazónico

Amazónico Dubai introduces its new brunch, where guests are welcome to a tropical oasis in DIFC with resident DJs and live performances. Indulge in Ginshake nigiri, arepas con carne, and other revamped dishes, paired with handcrafted drinks.

DIFC, Sat 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs595 soft, Dhs695 house, Dhs795 premium, Dhs300 children under 12, under-sixes free. Tel: (0)4 571 3999. @amazonicodubai

Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort

The beloved Fork and Cork brunch is a great all-you-can-eat Saturday feast, with cooking stations and sizzling grills amidst Palm views, with live entertainment. Dessert highlights include a 20-litre chocolate fountain.

Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs400 soft, Dhs555 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 567 8304. @crescendodubai

Asia Asia Pier 7

Now hitting legendary status, Asia Asia may have had a revamp last summer but the fun vibe remains very much the same. Enjoy an eclectic four-course set menu of pan-Asian cuisine, unlimited drinks and lively entertainment all enjoyed in the heart of Dubai Marina.

Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Sat 2pm to 5pm, Dhs300 soft, Dhs400 house, Dhs500 sparkling. solutions-leisure.com

Asia Asia Business Bay

Discover the flavours of the ancient Spice Route every Friday and Saturday from 8pm to 11pm with a diverse four-course menu of chef’s favourites.

Grand Millennium Business Bay, Fri and Sat, 8pm to 11pm, Dhs300 soft, Dhs325 (house for crew and teachers), Dhs400 house, Dhs500 sparkling. solutions-leisure.com

Atelier M

Atelier M’s brunch at the top of Pier 7 features a diverse range of sharing platters, free-flowing drinks, and a DJ spinning popular hits and new sounds.

Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Sat, 2pm to 5pm, Dhs199 soft, Dhs299 house, Dhs399 sparkling. Tel: (0)52 124 3113. @atelier_m_dubai

Attiko

The hip rooftop terrace at W Dubai – Mina Seyahi serves up a stylish Saturday soireé, where guests can enjoy a pan-Asian sharing-style set menu of dishes such as shrimp tempura, tuna carpaccio, beef tataki, and Chilean sea bass.

W Dubai – Mina Seyahi, Sat, 2pm to 5pm, Dhs296 soft, Dhs395 house, Dhs545 sparkling, Dhs695 Champagne. Tel: (0)4 350 9983. @attikodubai

BA Boldly Asian

This night brunch at Fairmont The Palm takes place on Fridays and Saturdays and features dishes such as barbecue bao, black pepper beef stir fry, the chef’s selection of sushi, sashimi, signature rolls, sticky Chinese non-halal ribs and more, accompanied by hits of the ‘80s because, well, why not?

Fairmont The Palm, Fri and Sat, 6pm to 11pm, Dhs250 soft, Dhs395 wine and beer, Dhs495 cocktails. Tel: (0)4 457 3457. @ba.boldlyasian

Bai Bar & Terrace

Billy’s Brunch is a laidback Saturday option with good pub-style live music. Food is slightly elevated pub grub, and loads of it. You’ll start with unlimited starters, followed by a choice of main and dessert, all served with bottomless drinks for three hours.

Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Canal View, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs249 soft, Dhs299 house, Dhs399 premium. Tel: (0)56 995 8210. @bai_bar_terrace

BCH:CLB

Welcome to BCH:CLB’s new BRNCH:CLB, with show-stopping live performances and Mediterranean flavours. The fun doesn’t stop there. As the sun sets, the brunch transitions to an after-party on the beach.

W Dubai – The Palm, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs375 soft, Dhs450 house, Dhs595 prosecco, Dhs745 bubbly. Tel: (0)4 834 3803. @bchclbdxb

Beefbar

Beefbar’s BB Brunch (Beefbar Bossanova Brunch) offers signature dishes in a vibrant setting. Experience an eclectic array of appetisers such as rock corn and KFC – which is chicken fried using Kobe beef tallow accompanied with Sichuan pepper sauce – followed by mains such as steak frites and black cod.

Jumeirah Al Naseem Lagoon, Sat, 12.30pm to 3.30pm, Dhs350 soft, Dhs450 house, Dhs750 bubbly. Tel: (0)4 423 2238. @beefbar_dubai

Black Flamingo

Miami-themed Black Flamingo brings brunch with Caribbean culture, food, and music in mind. The set menu features a fusion of Asian and South American dishes. Expect a party in full swing with Afro, reggaeton, latin, and RnB beats.

Radisson Beach Resort, Palm, Dubai, Sat, 2pm to 6pm, Dhs295 soft, Dhs395 house, Dhs445 premium. Tel: (0)4 513 4777. @blackflamingodxb

Bombay Bungalow

Michelin-selected Indian restaurant Bombay Bungalow now serves a weekend brunch paired with live Bollywood music. It includes a three-course meal for just Dhs110 with highlights such as papdi chaat, burrata butter chicken, mango kulfi, served with salted lassi or virgin mojitos.

Beach Mall JBR, Sat and Sun, 12.30pm to 4.30pm, Dhs110, Dhs55 for children under 10 years.

Tel: (800) 692 8779. @bombaybungalow

Boom Battle Bar

Dive into a range of ‘Boom’ bites like wagyu pulled beef sliders, jalapeno poppers, and panko prawns at Boom Battle Bar’s Big Boom Brunch. All packages include crazier golf, and brunchers can book any of the other games to enjoy the full experience.

DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai, Jumeirah Beach, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs195 soft, Dhs275 house, Dhs350 bubbly. Tel: (0)4 585 7357. @boom.dxb

Bubbalicious

Whether you’re a Dubai veteran or a newbie on the brunch scene, the Westin’s Bubbalicious brunch is always wow-worthy. The beachfront property packs plenty in on the day with three restaurants teaming up, chefs at hot cooking stations, and live entertainment and drinks stations.

The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi, Beach Resort & Marina, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs475 soft, Dhs585 sparkling, Dhs680 bubbly. Tel: (0)4 511 7373. westinminaseyahi.com

Buddha-Bar

The Buddha-Bar brunch returns for summer, bigger and better than ever. Think top-drawer dishes including lobster dumplings, chicken salads, and Cantonese beef, with drinks served hard and fast courtesy of Buddha-Bar’s award-winning bartenders.

Grosvenor House Dubai, Sat, 1.30pm to 4pm, Dhs450 soft, Dhs550 house, Dhs750 bubbly. Tel: (0)4 317 6556. buddhabar-dubai.com

Café Nikki

Welcome to an elevated family-friendly buffet brunch with live sax entertainment, where guests indulge in seafood platters, crisp salads, a selection of sushi rolls, meats and fish. Complimentary pool and beach access are also included.

Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Dubai, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs350 soft, Dhs500 house, Dhs700 sparkling, Dhs175 children under 12. Tel: (0)4 376 6290. @nikkibeachdubai

Canary Club

Good food, good vibes and an open bar – Tiki’s Rituals Brunch on the rooftop of Canary Club is an all-singing, all-dancing Afro-house beats party.

Banyan Tree Residences, Hillside, JLT, Sat, 2pm to 5pm, Dhs325 soft, Dhs425 house, Dhs525 bubbly, Dhs625 premium. Tel: (0)4 584 5999. @canaryclubdxb

Carnival by Trèsind

Modern Indian cuisine with a touch of theatre at the Michelin-selected Carnival by Tresind’s Saturday brunch. Fun dishes like the Doritos dynamite and the Jackfruit 65 await.

DIFC, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs375 soft, Dhs475 house, Dhs550 sparkling. Tel: (0)52 242 4262.

@carnivalbytresind

City Social

All hail the Saturday brunch at City Social from Jason Atherton, where the food is close to flawless. Dig into the Social lasagna and the beef tartare, but save room the strawberry trifle – this is simple food executed well. After brunch, head to speakeasy 7 Tales to keep the party pumping.

Grosvenor House Dubai, Sat, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs395 soft, Dhs495 house, Dhs750 bubbly. Tel: (0)4 402 2222. @citysocial_dubai

Claw BBQ

Claw BBQ is as close to an American dive bar as we’re going to get in Dubai. Head there for a lively All-American brunch, with games galore and a mechanical bull to conquer. Book for your birthday (six people minimum) and get brunch for free.

Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah, Sat, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs199 soft, Dhs299 house, Dhs399 premium. Tel: (0)4 230 0054. @clawbbqthepalm

CLAY

Secret Parties has added a fantastic new edition to its collection, this time at Clay. Guests can expect signature Secret Parties elements – an amazing roster of vibrant entertainment, Nikkei dishes, and of course free-flowing drink to wash it all down with.

Clay Dubai, Bluewaters, Sat, 2pm to 5.30pm, Dhs350 soft, Dhs445 house, Dhs545 premium. secret-parties.com

The Coterie

At ‘A Day at the Races Brunch’, guests are invited to take part in some interactive “dine and win” action, accompanying a delicious sharing style menu, and cocktail stations serving your favourite race day drinks.

P6 Car Park, Ibn Battuta Mall, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs275 soft, Dhs295 (house for crew and teachers), Dhs345 house, Dhs435 sparkling. Tel: (0)58 566 4240. coteriegroup.com

COYA Dubai

One of the most popular brunches in Dubai, guests indulge in a three-course Peruvian menu, which begins with guacamole, a selection of maki rolls, and a variety of antichuchos. Moving on to the mains, guests can choose from Chilean Sea Bass or beef ribs with miso. To end the meal, there’s pastel de tres leches, crema de carmelo, and the irresistible churros de naranja.

Four Seasons Village, Sat, 12.30pm to 3.30pm, Dhs409 soft, Dhs609 house, Dhs779 bubbly. Tel: (0)4 316 9600. @coyadubai

Demon Duck

Experience a creative twist on Chinese and Pan-Asian classics with live entertainment, signature cocktails, and a garden oasis ambiance. Keen to try chef Alvin Leung’s signature slow-roasted duck, too? That’ll be an extra Dhs400 on the standard packages.

Banyan Tree, Bluewaters Island, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs288 soft, Dhs388 house, Dhs488 prosecco. Tel: (0)4 556 6466. @demonduckdubai

DoubleTree by Hilton by JBR

Gastro Kitchen’s taken the traditional brunch format and given it a jarring overhaul. Literally. Starters and salads here are all served in jars. Think, prawn Mexican ceviche and sea bass ceviche, and an array of salads. For the main course, there’s beef anticuchos with chimichurri corn ribs, baby chicken with wedges and slow-cooked cauliflower steak.

DoubleTree by Hilton by JBR, Sat, Dhs299 soft, Dhs399 house. Tel: (0)55 166 8092. @gastrokitchenJBR

En Fuego

Where better to fiesta than at Atlantis The Palm’s South American restaurant? En Fuego’s Vida Del Carnaval Saturday brunch features live cooking stations whipping up a whole host of South American favourites. If the three hours of partying isn’t enough, the after-party from 4pm to 6pm will definitely add fuel to the fire.

Atlantis, The Palm, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs350 soft, Dhs450 house, Dhs550 sparkling. @enfuegodubai

Ernst

It’s a family-friendly Bavarian spectacular at Ernst in 25hours Hotel, where Oktoberfest vibes are felt every Saturday with charcuterie boards to start, followed by their famous non-halal knuckle and sausages served buffet-style, with free-flowing drinks. A sweet ending rounds out the fun – apple strudel with ice cream. Kids eat for free.

25hours Hotel One Central, Sat noon to 4pm, Dhs200 soft, Dhs300 house, Dhs400 sparkling and drafts. Tel: (0)4 210 2511. ernstbiergarten.com

Ewaan

Offering the ultimate brunch experience, this Middle Eastern eatery at Palace Downtown features a buffet filled with all your favourites, plus a live outdoor BBQ station grilling everything from Omani lobster to premium rib eye.

Palace Downtown, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs349 soft, Dhs499 house. Tel: (0)4 428 7961.

@palacedowntown

Expo City Dubai

Expo City Dubai presents Brunch City every Saturday until 8 June, a mega brunch featuring six of the destination’s restaurants, with live music, roaming magicians, and global cuisine. Afterwards, head to the Mobility District for a Saturday Block Party.

Expo City Dubai, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, until June 8, Dhs149 ladies, crew and teachers, Dhs199 gents, Dhs49 children five to 15 years. expocitydubai.com

Fi’lia

Saturday afternoon highlights at Fi’lia include a flying pizza, freshly made and served tableside as a pass-around, a huge Parmesan wheel for pasta-making, and the signature Spritz trolley crafting unique libations for all to enjoy.

SLS Dubai Hotel & Residences, Sat, 12.30pm to 4pm, from Dhs299. Tel: (0)4 607 0737.

@filiadubai

FireLake Grill House & Cocktail Bar

This backyard grill at the Radisson Blu hosts the Deep South Social on Saturdays, featuring American cuisine with a southern vibe and live entertainment. Think barbecue bites, small plates and seafood licked by fire.

Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Waterfront, Business Bay, Sat, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs250 soft, Dhs350 house, Dhs525 sparkling, Tel: (0)56 404 4169. @radissonbludubaiwaterfront

Garden on 8

Why experiment with Saturday brunch elsewhere when you’ve got a trusted favourite like Garden on 8 hosting a grand garden party every week? At least that’s what the team at this cheeky little pub on the 8th floor of Media One will tell you anyway. It remains a firm favourite on the expat circuit.

Media One Hotel, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs199 soft, Dhs299 house, Dhs369 bubbly. Tel: (0)52 144 7438. @gardenon8

Graze Gastro Grill & Bar

This urban steakhouse is an unsung hero in City Walk, carving up some of the best cuts of meat, poultry and seafood. Tuck into all that and much more at their Saturday brunch from 1pm to 5pm.

La Ville Hotel & Suites City Walk, Sat, 1pm to 5pm, Dhs299 soft, Dhs425 house. Tel: (0)4 403 3111. @lavilledubai

Hutong

The Imperial Brunch pays tribute to the Manchu-Han Imperial Feast, a legendary banquet in the Qing dynasty. The brunch begins with unlimited starters and delicate dim sum. For the main course, guests may select one dish, and end on a sweet note with Hutong’s sharing dessert platter.

DIFC, Sat, 12.30pm to 3.30pm (kitchen closes), Dhs288 soft, Dhs448 house, Dhs488 Prosecco, Dhs688 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 220 0868. @hutongdubai

Ikigai

Experience Tokyo nightlife in Dubai and dance the night away with soulful beats of hip-hop, RnB and deep house, along with a lineup of the top artists and DJs in Dubai at Ikigai’s Shibuya Nights brunch. The after-party continues until 3am.

Millennium Place Marina, Sat, 8pm to 11pm, Dhs229 soft, Dhs299 house, Dhs399 sparkling. Tel: (0)50 901 0147. @ikigaidubai

ILIOS

Sharing-style dishes of gyros, calamari, steamed mussels, sea bass, and Greek salads are served as part of Santorini Saturdays, the all-new brunch at all-new restaurant ILIOS.

Radisson Beach Resort Palm Jumeirah, Sat, 2pm to 5pm, Dhs450 house, Dhs650 bubbly. @iliosdubai

Jaleo by José Andrés

Paella station, flamenco performance, and all the tapas you can eat – the vibrant La Feria brunch at Jaleo by José Andrés is a proper Spanish celebration.

Atlantis The Royal, Palm Jumeirah, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs295 soft, Dhs395 house, Dhs495 sparkling, Dhs149 children four to 12 years. Tel: (0)4 426 2626. @jaleodubai

Josette

The stunning dinner-and-a-show, Parisian-meets-DIFC hotspot Josette offers an exciting brunch serving a variety of French brasserie classics. Guests are treated to a beautifully presented, sharing- style menu offering freshly prepared viennoiseries, entrees, mains, and decadent desserts.

ICD Brookfield, DIFC, Sat, noon to 5pm, Dhs395 soft, Dhs550 house, Dhs750 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 275 2522. @josettedubai

Jumeirah Al Qasr

Lovers of international brunch fare will find the Al Qasr stalwart a perfect start to any weekend. Expect an elegant culinary feast with sumptuous delicacies from across the globe. The brunch features live cooking stations, from European and Asian flavours to mouth-watering smoker and grill stations.

Jumeirah Al Qasr, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs450 soft, Dhs550 house, Dhs650 sparkling, Dhs750 premium. Tel: (800) 323 232. jumeirah.com

Jumeirah Mina A’Salam

This Agrabah family brunch at the chic Jumeirah Mina A’Salam is as great for children as it is for adults. The team has clearly nailed the formula: good food, great locations, and an assortment of children’s activities and live entertainment.

Jumeirah Mina A’Salam, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, from Dhs350 soft, Dhs430 house, Dhs530 premium, Dhs150 children four to 11 years. Tel: (0)50 836 1513. @agrabahbrunchdubai

Jumeirah Zabeel Saray

Head to Zenzi Beach for a selection of sharing platters that lean towards South American cuisine. The alfresco restaurant embraces a bohemian-chic vibe, and a leisurely atmosphere.

Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, from Dhs350 to Dhs625. Tel: (0)4 453 0444. jumeirah.com

Jun’s

Jun’s brings the true meaning of brunch to Dubai with Weekend Rituals featuring an a la carte menu of Jun’s favourites (hello charred rainbow heirloom carrots and labneh, Dhs65) and dishes such as pancakes (Dhs75). Add on a drinks package for proper brunch feels.

Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, Sat and Sun, 1pm to 4pm, Drinks packages only: Dhs100 soft, Dhs200 house. Tel: (0)4 457 6035. @junsdubai

Karma Kafe

Karma Kafe has been dishing out the good grub for years. Head to Souk Al Bahar on Saturday afternoon for four-courses of top-notch Asian cuisine, unlimited drinks, and Burj Khalifa views.

Souk Al Bahar, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs355 soft (indoor), Dhs400 soft (outdoor), Dhs475 house (indoor), Dhs520 house (outdoor), Dhs575 sparkling (indoor), Dhs620 sparkling (outdoor). solutions-leisure.com

La Cantine du Faubourg

La Cantine du Faubourg hosts its Brunch 105 every Saturday and Sunday. Food includes a la carte offerings of breakfast staples, a selection of signature mains and decadent desserts. Live entertainment comes via a DJ.

Emirates Towers Hotel, DIFC, Sat, noon to 5pm, Dhs375 soft, Dhs510 house, Dhs755 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 352 7105. @lacantinedubai

LAH LAH

LAH LAH at Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, has an all-new brunch fiesta, with both day and evening servings that celebrate the culture and cuisine of Southeast Asia. Enjoy shisha outside for Dhs80 extra.

Zabeel House by Jumeirah, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs265 soft, Dhs360 house, Dhs385 sparkling, Dhs75 children. Or 7pm to 11pm (total of three house), Dhs250 soft, Dhs360 house, Dhs385 sparkling, Dhs75 children. Tel: (0)4 519 1111. @lahlahdxb

La Mar by Gastón Acurio

The Pisco Brunch menu at La Mar dives deep into traditional Peruvian cuisine. The afternoon kicks off with a curated selection from La Mar’s renowned Ceviche Bar, followed by iconic dishes such as anticuchos as well as the classic empanada. The menu culminates with chocolate mousse.

Atlantis The Royal, Palm Jumeirah, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs385 soft, Dhs445 house, Dhs495 sparkling, Dhs195 children aged five to 12. Tel: (0)4 426 2626. @lamardubai

La Mezcaleria JBR

Beachside brunching at La Mezcaleria’s JBR location means free-flowing drinks alongside a range of dishes including California rolls, beef sliders, or cheese quesadillas, rib eye, grilled chicken, salmon steak, Nutella cheesecake and tiramisu.

Pavilion, The Beach, Sat, 1pm to 5pm, Dhs250 soft, Dhs330 wine and beer, Dhs395 house, Dhs490 premium. Tel: (0)50 520 2020. @lamezcaleriajbr

LDC Kitchen + Coffee

Dubai’s friendly breakfast spot has an ‘All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast Brunch’ offer, where you can tuck into a range of LDC’s signature breakfast dishes, including French toast, buttermilk pancakes, salmon Benni and more.

Various locations including ONE JLT, DIFC Gate Building 4 and Central Business Towers, Sat and Sun, 8am to 4pm, Dhs69. @ldckitchen

Lock Stock & Barrel, JBR

Not for the faint hearted – or those with sensitive ears – Lock Stock is loud and proud with a maddening crowd. Come for a good time, dive into the bar bites, down all the drinks and enjoy live music as the confetti canons go boom – it’s wild.

Rixos Premium JBR – The Walk, Sat, 7pm to 10pm, Dhs225 soft, Dhs275 house, Dhs325 sparkling. solutions-leisure.com

Lucia’s

Enjoy your bluefin crudo and linguine vongole with a side of sweeping Burj Khalifa panoramas at this lively Capri-inspired restaurant in Address Sky View, where the décor is jaw-dropping and the brunch is raucous with waiters waving enormous Italian flags to the tunes of Bella Ciao.

Address Sky View, Sat, 1.30pm to 5pm, Dhs385 soft, Dhs445 house, Dhs495 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 422 4321. @luciasdubai

Luigia

This brilliant – and supremely underrated – pizzeria offers Saturday brunch and features live music and a select menu of timeless Italian favourites created with seasonal ingredients, sourced directly from Italy.

Rixos Premium JBR, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs249 soft, Dhs289 house. Tel: (0)4 349 6950. @luigiadubai

Maiden Shanghai

Head to Secret Parties’ Naughty Noodles Brunch and enjoy gourmet Chinese food and specially crafted cocktails with fabulous roving live entertainment. Join the after-brunch party from 4pm until 7pm and take advantage of three drinks for Dhs120.

Five Palm Jumeirah, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs350 soft, Dhs400 house (crew and teachers), Dhs450 house, Dhs500 premium. Tel: (0)4 455 9989. @maidenshanghaidubai

The Maine Oyster Bar & Grill

Three courses and an open bar, at The Maine, guests will start their experience with shucked oysters, Wagyu beef tataki and tuna tartare. For the main course, there’s The Maine burger, lamb chops, or mussels mariniere. Expect a fully open bar, featuring a variety of specialty bloody Marys.

DoubleTree by Hilton, JBR, Sat and Sun, noon to 4pm, Dhs440. Tel: (0)4 457 6719. @themainedxb

Mama Zonia

There’s a jungle party happening every Saturday at Mama Zonia, in the heart of Dubai Marina, with roaming entertainment, unlimited drinks and food platters. Run by Secret Parties, be prepared for a wild one. Party on from 4.30pm to 6.30pm with four house drinks for Dhs150.

Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Sat, 1pm to 4.30pm, Dhs299 soft, Dhs375 house (crew and teachers), Dhs450 house, Dhs500 premium. secret-parties.com

Maya by Chef Richard Sandoval

Long-standing Mexican restaurant Maya hosts its Mas Mas brunch every Saturday. While DJ Diego brings the beat, the culinary team brings the feast with an impressive line-up of Latin favourites. There’s a ‘make your own’ ceviche bar, tacos tiers, table-side guac, lobster, fajitas, steak and the rest.

Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa Dubai, Sat, 1.30pm to 4.30pm, Dhs325 soft, Dhs475 house. Tel: (0)4 316 5555. maya-dubai.com

McGettigan’s Factory The Palm

Experience the longest brunch on the Palm at McGettigan’s Factory at Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah. A brilliant Saturday escape for the entire family, McGettigan’s is offering guests premium bites and drinks with entertainment from musicians and DJs for over five hours, from noon to 5pm. Make it a bleary-eyed seven-hour affair with their drunch option from 5pm ‘til 7pm with unlimited beverages for an additional Dhs149 per person.

Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah, Sat, noon to 5pm, Dhs235 soft, Dhs385 house, Dhs485 premium. Tel: (0)4 230 0063. mcgettigans.com

McGettigan’s JLT

The Grafton Street Saturday Brunch means unlimited access to the carvery and buffet, plus drinks, live music, and fun and games hosted by friendly radio presenter Jono. Guaranteed good times… and sore heads come Sunday.

Cluster I, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs199 house, Dhs299 draught and bubbly, Dhs349 Guinness and premium drinks. @mcgettigansjlt

Mercure Dubai Deira

At Farmstead, it’s all about the Turkish cuisine at its Saturday afternoon brunch. Live cooking stations feature salt-baked salmon, Turkish barbecues, oriental ouzi, and Arabic sweets.

Mercure Dubai Deira, Sat, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs99 soft, Dhs199 house. Tel: (0)4 491 0971. @mercuredeira

Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen

Enjoy a fantastic value 2-for-1 Saturday brunch at just Dhs395 per person every Saturday at Mezzanine. The three-course menu is paired with unlimited beverages, including spirits, wines, cocktails and beers. The brunch is accompanied by live music performed by British artists every Saturday. There’s a Saturday night brunch option, too.

Madinat Jumeirah, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs395 house. Tel: (0)58 599 4659. @mezzaninedubai

Mimi Kakushi

This slick spot sharpens its sushi-slicing knives for a three-hour session every Saturday. Leading the unstoppable global Japanese culinary takeover, Mimi Kakushi’s impeccable team serves favourites, including black cod, gyoza, sashimi and kaiso sarada seaweed salad – wow, try saying that three times after a few sake.

Mimi Kakushi, Four Seasons Resort, Sat, noon to 4pm, Dhs435 soft, Dhs599 house, Dhs765 premium. Tel: (0)4 379 4811. @mimikakushi

Mott 32

At Brunch No.32 guests can tuck into the best dishes that combine contemporary Hong Kong cuisine with traditional Asian cookery. Try crafted dim sum, fried soft shell crab, and wok-fried beef, but save space for the almond and chocolate oolong tea xiao long bao dumpling dessert. Plus, DJ sets, soulful saxophone melodies and the artistry of a Chinese calligrapher.

Address Beach Resort, Sat, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs375 soft, Dhs495 house, Dhs745 bubbly. Tel: (0)4 278 4832. mott32.com

Muchachas

Embark on a fiesta of flavours at the Ay Caramba night brunch in the freshly revamped Muchachas. Birthday parties (over six guests) get free churros and 20 per cent off the total bill.

Holiday Inn Express – Al Wasl, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs119 soft, Dhs249 house, Dhs349 premium.

Tel: (0)4 327 5878. @_muchachas_

The Nice Guy

Let the good times roll on Saturdays at The Nice Guy. As the drinks flow, dig into ricotta pancakes or scrambled eggs, followed by daytime dishes such as the fan favourite pepperoni pizza, beef short ribs and the warm choc chip cookies. Live entertainment keeps the party mood going all afternoon.

Emirates Towers, The Boulevard, Sheikh Zayed Road, Sat, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs399 soft, Dhs499 house, Dhs699 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 276 9888. @theniceguydubai

Nomad

Nomad’s Pots and Pans Family Brunch at Jumeirah Creekside Hotel offers an energetic open kitchen, live music, and interactive entertainment every Saturday. Indulge in European and international cuisine, premium drinks, and desserts. Adults compete in cornhole games while kids engage in creative activities.

Jumeirah Creekside Hotel, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs195 soft, Dhs359 house, under-11s free.

Tel: (0)4 230 8555. jumeirah.com

Nonya

Live cooking stations, an enticing seafood bar, and delightful grilled specialties combine to create a special Southeast Asian-style Saturday brunch at Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers.

Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Sat, 8pm to 11pm, from Dhs329. Tel: (0)4 574 1144. @nonyadubai

Ongaku

Ongaku, famed for its Tokyo-inspired energy hidden within CLAP DIFC, introduces the ‘Buranchi’ Saturday Brunch from 12.30 pm to 4pm. Explore revamped dishes, inventive cocktails, and stunning decor for Instagram-worthy moments. Indulge in sushi, sashimi, and other sharing platters.

Gate Village Building 11, Sat, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs550 house, Dhs750 premium. Tel: (0)4 569 3820. @ongakubyclap

Palazzo Versace Hotel Dubai

A big hitter on the family fun brunch scene, Palazzo Versace’s Giardino’s Into the Jungle brunch guarantees an exclusive and enjoyable experience for the whole gang with Djs, a magician and loads of kids’ activities.

Palazzo Versace Dubai, Sat, 1pm to 5pm, Dhs350 soft, Dhs450 house, Dhs570 sparkling, Dhs810 premium, Dhs165 for children four to 11 years, under-threes free. Tel: (0)4 556 8888. palazzoversace.ae

Papas

Get ready to experience traditional Italian cuisine and hospitality at the Papas brunch, complete with all the pizza and pasta, oversized spritz and stunning Dubai Marina views you could want.

Intercontinental Dubai Marina, Sat, 2pm to 5pm, Dhs350 soft, Dhs375 (house for crew and teachers), Dhs450 house, Dhs550 sparkling. @papasdubai

Prime 68

The Saturday brunch at legendary steakhouse Prime68 showcases a carefully crafted menu, featuring a selection of succulent steaks, seafood, and a variety of other globally-inspired dishes. A fail-safe option for gastronomes.

JW Marriott Marquis Dubai Hotel, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs245 soft, Dhs395 house. Tel: (0)4 414 3000. @prime68dxb

Pure Sky Lounge

Get a free double upgrade when purchasing a soft beverage package for Dhs350 with a complimentary upgrade to the bubbly beverage package, worth Dhs525 at this long-standing rooftop evening brunch.

Hilton Dubai The Walk, JBR, Sat, 5.30pm to 9pm, from Dhs350. Tel: (0)4 318 2319.

@pureskylounge

Raia Restaurant & Lounge

Panorama Brunch 2.0 After Dark takes place from 7pm to 11pm where guests can enjoy live music performances, mystery cocktails, drinking games, and more.

Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, The Palm, Dubai, Sat, 7pm to 11pm, Dhs299 soft, Dhs399 house, Dhs499 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 275 4444. @raiapalmdubai

Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Deira Creek

This hotel has a long-standing legacy in the city. Their new Heritage Brunch revives iconic dishes, with past and present hotel restaurants showcasing favourites like seafood, Japanese, Middle Eastern, and more.

Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Deira Creek, Sat, 12.30pm to 4pm, from Dhs245. Tel: (0)4 205 7033. @radissonbludxb

Radisson Dubai DAMAC Hills

Indulge in the Saturday Family Fair Brunch at FireLake Grill House. Enjoy food, drinks, games, live music, face painting, kids’ movies, and more for a wholesome family day out. Look out for the 2-for-1 deal on the bubbly offer.

Radisson Dubai DAMAC Hills, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs249 soft, Dhs349 house, Dhs495 bubbly (2-for-1). @firelake_dubai

The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai, JBR

Take a trip to Notting Hill at the newly launched London Social Garden Brunch by Secret Parties, at The Ritz-Carlton Dubai, JBR. Set sights on pastel hues, effervescent entertainment and a delicious spread.

The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai, JBR, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs395 soft, Dhs495 house, Dhs550 house, Dhs695 bubbly. secret-parties.com

Roka

Roka Dubai has launched its first-ever live station brunch. The stations feature cold and hot starters like green bean salad and crispy sushi rice, while main courses include sea bream fillet and cedar roast baby chicken. Enjoy indoor or terrace seating with Burj Khalifa views and live DJ entertainment.

The Opus by Omniyat, Level 1, Business Bay, Sat, from Dhs295 soft. Tel: (0)4 439 7171.

@rokadubaiofficial

Saffron

Dubai’s most iconic brunch party is back with tonnes of fun and unbeatable energy. Brunch-goers can sip on bubbly or secret sauce slushies from one of Saffron’s legendary drink stations and take their pick of cuisines from across the globe with more than 220 delicious dishes to choose from. Guests can relish 20 different live cooking stations, including meat carving, sushi and maki rolling, noodle soups, Korean BBQ, and the ultimate in dessert stations complete with a chocolate fountain. Alongside live DJ’s, Dubai’s bucket list brunch will also feature round-the-clock entertainment, including dancers and singers, with each week is set to a different theme. Strictly over 21s.

Atlantis The Palm, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs495 house, Dhs535 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 426 2626.

@saffronbrunch

Seven Sisters

Teaming up with LUV Events, Sundown Brunch has stood out as one of Dubai’s premier brunch experiences for the last five years, remaining the ultimate destination for hip-hop and R&B enthusiasts. Featuring a wide range of diverse dishes and innovative drinks crafted by their talented mixologists.

JW Marriott Marquis, Sheikh Zayed Road, Sat, 3pm to 8pm, Dhs259 soft, Dhs359 house, Dhs459 premium. Tel: (0)56 775 4777. @sevensistersdubai

Shangri-La Dubai

To celebrate the Year of the Dragon, Shangri-La Dubai hosts a new Dragon Brunch. This gastronomic experience fuses the colourful traditions of Vietnam and China, inviting guests to immerse themselves in the vibrant cultures showcased at Hoi An and Shang Palace. Expect live cooking stations, serving iconic dishes such as pho, hand-pulled Chinese noodles, Peking duck rolls, and dim sum, alongside a selection of drinks.

Shangri-La Dubai, Sat, noon to 4pm, Dhs258. Tel: (0)4 405 2703. @shangrila_dubai

Siraj

Located in Souk Al Bahar, Siraj beautifully melds Emirati and Levantine cuisine. The brunch menu consists of salads, cold and hot mezze, main courses, and desserts, with a live saj cooking station and kibbeh prepared at your table.

Souk Al Bahar, Downtown Dubai, Sat, noon to 4pm, Dhs200 soft, Dhs300 house, Dhs400 premium. Tel: (0)4 513 6207. @sirajrestaurant

Soul St.

The SoulCaliCool Brunch at Five Jumeirah Village promises a “rollercoaster of entertainment and flavours, from pool games and space cowgirls to shot shows and incredible food.” Say no more.

Five Jumeirah Village, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs249 (crew and teachers), Dhs299 house, Dhs399 premium. Tel: (0)4 455 9989. @soulstreetdubai

STK

On Saturdays the spotlight is all on STK, who brings the drama with a showcase of tongue-in-cheek entertainment and culinary creations, all washed down with bottomless bevvies. Expect a tasty three-course meal all while enjoying a matinée of epic proportions.

Rixos Premium Dubai JBR – The Walk, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs350 soft, Dhs350 house (crew and teachers), Dhs400 house, Dhs450 sparkling. solutions-leisure.com

Sucre

The revamped brunch at the highly underrated Sucre features prawn croquettes and clay oven squid, braised beef tacos and wagyu carpaccio. For a hearty feast, indulge in the Parillada Platter, an assorted selection of grilled meats and flavours.

Podium Level, Gate Village, DIFC, Sat, 1pm to 4.30pm, Dhs370 soft, Dhs490 house and Prosecco, Dhs690 bubbly. Tel: (0)4 340 0829. @sucredubai

TABŪ

The best of the Middle East and Far East collide for the new Samurai brunch at TABŪ. Highlights on the menu include grilled wagyu rib eye, sushi, oysters, and more. Stay and play with an after-brunch package of Dhs120 for three additional drinks in the lounge until 6.30pm.

St Regis Downtown Dubai, Sat, 1.30pm to 4.30pm, Dhs333 soft, Dhs444 house, Dhs555 bubbly.

Tel: (0)54 793 0931. @tabudubai

Th8 Palm

The firmly family-friendly Brunchopolis at Envy restaurant takes place every Saturday and serves up a thrilling ensemble of big-hitting international dishes. Beyond the cuisine and the bottomless beverages, there’s live musical entertainment and such kid-focused fun as face painting

Th8 Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs299 soft, Dhs399 house, Dhs499 premium, Dhs150 children six to 12. @envy.dubai

Thiptara

An unparalleled view of Burj Khalifa and the Dubai Fountains, Thiptara has been the city’s go-to elegant Thai restaurant for years. Why not sample the best bits at brunch with an array of salads, appetisers, main courses, and desserts all on offer?

Palace Downtown, Downtown Dubai, Sat, 12.30pm to 3.30pm, Dhs325 soft, Dhs450 house, Dhs162 children five to 11 years, under-fives free. Tel: (0)4 428 7961. @thiptaradubai

Ting Irie

Dive into Ting Irie’s Dutty Wine Brunch every Saturday, a vibrant Afro-Caribbean celebration with DJs, dynamic dancers, and bottomless beverages.

Souk Al Manzil, Downtown Dubai, Sat, 2pm to 6pm, Dhs199 drinks only, Dhs249 food and house, Dhs349 food and premium. Tel: (0)4 557 5601. tingirie.com

Toro Toro

Toro Toro’s Hola Hola Brunch is a fantastic way to experience all of South American cuisine and culture right here in Dubai. The three-hour feast includes a variety of starters, mains, and desserts all served in a sharing-style concept. Meanwhile, DJ Carlos plays all the latest hits.

Grosvenor House Dubai, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs295 soft, Dhs450 house, Dhs799 bubbly. Tel: (0)4 317 6000. torotoro-dubai.com

Trader Vic’s Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah

Experience a Tahitian holiday, where guests are treated to the best Trader Vic’s has to offer, from food and drink to entertainment and service – with kids welcome.

Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs350 soft, Dhs499 house. Tel: (0)4 230 0050. tradervicspalm.com

Trader Vic’s JBR

Enjoy the Hawaiian vibes with live cooking stations and live DJ entertainment at the Tiki Hula Hula Brunch. Indulge in a free double upgrade when purchasing a soft drink package for Dhs350 or get a complimentary upgrade to the bubbly beverage package, worth Dhs550.

Hilton Dubai Jumeirah, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs350. Tel: (0)4 318 2319. @tradervicsjbr

Traiteur

The revamped edition of the classic Traiteur brunch promises an exquisite experience with stunning views of the creek, outstanding cuisine, and a vibrant atmosphere.

Park Hyatt Dubai, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs495 soft, Dhs695 sparkling, Dhs895 bubbly, Dhs925 premium. Tel: (0)4 602 1814. @parkhyattdubai

Treehouse

At this Secret Parties shindig, expect dazzling entertainment and stunning views of the Burj Khalifa, along with a variety of food and cocktail stations found throughout the spacious party-heavy venue. Stay on for the after-party – one of the most popular in town where it’s three house drinks for Dhs100.

Taj Dubai, Business Bay, Sat, 2pm to 5.30pm, Dhs345 soft, Dhs395 house (for crew and teachers), Dhs445 house, Dhs545 sparkling, Dhs745 premium. secret-parties.com

Uchi

Intimate Japanese den Uchi has been quietly garnering attention this year, but it’s ready to shout about its new Uchi Social8 evening brunch. It begins with Uchi’s sushi bar open omakase, followed by appetisers, leading to a choice of main course and finishing with a variety of desserts.

DIFC, Sat, 8pm to 11pm, Dhs299 food only, Dhs399 soft, Dhs499 house, Dhs699 bubbly. Tel: (0)4 298 5044. @uchi.uae

Vida Emirates Hills

The Hillside Brunch at Origins promises brunch classics with a wide selection of cocktails and mocktails to be enjoyed poolside. Bring your swimmers for a sunbathe post brunch.

Vida Emirates Hills, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs199 soft, Dhs299 house. Tel: (0)4 872 8888. vidahotels.com

Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah

Once Upon A Brunch is the family-friendly affair at Mezzerie. Enjoy an afternoon of food stations, live music, princess singers, fairy trails, balloon magic and garden games.

Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs320 soft, Dhs495 house, Dhs595 sparkling, Dhs100 children seven to 12 years. onceuponabrunch.com

Wanderlust

There’s never a dull moment at Wanderlust. Expect lavish food stations, including an oyster bar, sushi and seafood section, live barbecue and carvery stations. Combine that with a buzzing atmosphere and lively beats, and it’s no wonder that Wanderlust reigns supreme as one of the city’s most beloved party brunches.

JW Marriott Marquis Dubai, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs299 house (ladies), Dhs349 house (gents).

@jwmarriottmarquisdubai

Warehouse

Running from 1pm to 5pm every Saturday, this brunch is jam-packed with fun vibes, games and a live band performing all your favourite 80’s and 90’s pop hits. Enjoy tasty meats and fresh seafood from the BBQ grill.

Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre, Sat, 1pm to 5pm, Dhs195 soft, Dhs295 house. Tel: (0)4 702 2455. @warehousedxb

Zero Gravity

Join Zero Gravity’s Tropical Brunch on Saturdays for an all-day pool and beach access starting at 10am. From 1pm to 5pm, indulge in unlimited food and drinks. It’s the ultimate Dubai experience, wild, fun, and practically a rite of passage for newcomers.

Skydive Dubai, Sat, 1pm to 5pm, Dhs349 ladies, Dhs399 gents. Tel: (0)4 399 0009. @zerogravitydubai

Zheng He’s

Zheng He’s yum cha brunch features an unlimited selection of carefully crafted dim sum, a variety of noodles and a choice of chicken or beef dishes served with fried rice and finished with fried banana.

Jumeirah Mina A’Salam, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs275 soft, Dhs345 house, Dhs425 sparkling, Dhs695 bubbly, Dhs175 children four to 12 years. Tel: (800) 323 232. @zhenghesdubai

Zuma

Zuma’s Baikingu Brunch incorporates all the best that Zuma has to offer, beginning with a selection of starters, including Zuma’s signature shrimp tempura, crispy fried squid, as well as an assortment of sashimi, nigiri and maki. Plus, options from the live robata cooking station, followed by signature main courses, including miso marinated black cod and grilled Australian wagyu ribeye, finishing things off with an assortment of desserts from the eclectic food display.

Zuma Dubai, Gate Village 06, Podium Level, DIFC, Sat, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs545 soft, Dhs645 Prosecco, Dhs795 Champagne, Dhs255 for children aged four to 12. Tel: (0)4 425 5660. @zumadubai