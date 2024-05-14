Sponsored: Add this straight to the top of your Dubai foodie bucket lists…

Looking for a wow-worthy dinner with a side of singing and dancing? Say hello to The Showhouse, a thrilling new addition to Dubai Marina’s dining scene and innovative dinner and a show concept brought to you by Solutions Group (the team behind En Fuego and STK).

Located inside the Intercontinental Dubai Marina, The Showhouse promises to bring a new age of fun dining to the city with a delicious French-Mediterranean inspired menu and immersive multi-sensory performances that are sure to impress.

Prices start from just Dhs395, making it the perfect option for a night to remember without the hefty price tag. This includes a three-course meal and a bottle of wine between two.

If you want to go all out, opt for the Dhs495 package for preferential seating or splash out on the Royal Box for Dhs545 per person for a glass of Champagne on arrival, amuse bouche, three-course meal, half bottle of wine, half bottle of water, and digestive. Perfect for a group of four or more.

On the menu? Guests can choose between a selection of crowd pleasing starters such as burrata, beef tartare, prawns, and frisée salad. Mains include the likes of duck leg confit, mushroom risotto, wild sea bass, and filet steak. Save room for dessert to indulge in tempting treats such as vanilla cheesecake, tarte tatin, French cheeses, and creme brulee.

Whether it’s a birthday bash, date night, or a wine-fuelled catch-up with friends, The Showhouse promises to wow you like never before.

The Showhouse, Intercontinental Dubai Marina, Dubai. Weds to Thurs, 7pm to midnight, Fri 7pm to 3am, Sat 1pm to 5pm and 6pm to 3am. Tel:(0)4 423 8312. solutions-leisure.com

Images: Provided