Where did that last weekend go? No matter, here’s what good this week…

Tuesday, May 14

Indulge in pizza and more…out in the desert

Al Wathba, a Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa introduces its new offer at Panache Pool Bar all month long, that will have you dining on delicious pizza and refreshing beverages. Whether your preference leans towards the classic margherita, the flavourful ortolana, or the satisfying pepperoni, there’s something to suit every palate at a beautiful location, slightly off the beaten path.

Panache, Al Wathba a Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa, Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi, 9am to 7pm daily, Dhs100. Tel: (0)2 204 4444. @alwathbahotel

Take in uninterrupted views and a brilliant spread at SAL

With great food and drink complementing its stellar views, SAL, at Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort brings its award-winning lifestyle experience to a gorgeous location like none other, for you to enjoy seven days a week. Speaking of which, did you catch our piece on Saadiyat Island this morning?

SAL, Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, Mon to Fri 10am to 11pm, Sat and Sun 10am to 11.30pm. Tel: (0)2 811 4325. @sal_saadiyatisland

Wednesday, May 15

Grab a great business lunch at Dino’s

Fancy fine Italian fare to power you during a busy weekday? Sit down for an exciting business lunch at Dino’s Bistro Italiano, located within Pearl Capital Centre by Rotana. You can pick from one of two set menu options, along with regular à la carte options to enjoy from in Abu Dhabi’s business district. A two-course spread awaits for Dhs115 with soft beverages, and if your hunger is keeping you from performing at your best, you can enjoy three courses for Dhs135 with soft beverages.

Dino’s Bistro Italiano, Pearl Capital Centre by Rotana, Al Khaleej Al Arabi St, Abu Dhabi, Mon to Fri 12pm to 3:30pm. Tel: (0) 2 307 5551, @dinosbistroitaliano

Get your mid-day pick me up at tashas Al Bateen

Along the Al Bateen Marina, this cool cafe with its gorgeous decor and brilliant brews is a much-preferred choice by java fans in the capital. Sublime interiors and a kitchen team with a great eye for gastronomic detail make this concept an essential pin-drop for those that enjoy crafty cuisine with their coffee. Read more on how much we love our coffee, here.

tashas Al Bateen, Marsa Al Bateen, Abu Dhabi. @tashascafeae

Thursday, May 16

Get your sushi fix at Desert Lotus

Here at What’s On, we have more than a couple of sushi fans, so we’re naturally excited to share that Desert Lotus rolls out an exciting new dining deal, with a Thursday sushi night at their restaurant in Al Bandar. Delicious flavours and fun vibes are yours for the taking, and you can also add on picks from a live seafood grill and the freshest sashimi, for an added Dhs50.

Desert Lotus, Al Bandar, Abu Dhabi, Thursdays, 6pm to 10pm, from Dhs149 soft. Tel: (0)56 583 5591. @desertlotus_restaurant

Touch greater heights at CLYMB Abu Dhabi

All that talk of eating is going to make you want to limber up and get ready to burn off that indulgence. Accessible through Yas Mall, the world’s ultimate indoor adventure hub will have you trying your hand at super-fun, exciting activities like indoor wall climbing and even indoor skydiving. For some added inspiration, did you know CLYMB Abu Dhabi also holds two official Guinness records?

CLYMB Abu Dhabi, Yas Mall, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Mon to Fri 1pm to 9pm, Sat and Sun noon to 9pm. Tel: 600 511115, @clymbyasisland