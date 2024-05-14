Looking for a change of scenery?

From beachside buffets to family-friendly fun, here are our top picks of Saturday brunches in Ras Al Khaimah:

The Cove Rotana Resort

Delight in Mediterranean-inspired Italian cuisine against the backdrop of the Arabian Gulf at Basilico Mediterranean restaurant at The Cove Rotana Resort. This is casual dining with a warm ambiance. Think brown-brick arches, rich wooden furnishings, a vibrant open kitchen, and live cooking stations. Brunch packages also include pool and beach access, so diners can make a day of it.

The Cove Rotana Resort, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs210 soft, Dhs290 house. Tel: (0)7 206 6000. @thecoverotanaresort

DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island

“What happens at brunch, stays at brunch.” That’s the motto at cheeky Saturday fiesta, The Islander’s Brunch at the DoubleTree. From burrata stations to Indian cuisine, travel around the world one bite and a time, with a huge buffet and unlimited drinks for three hours.

DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, from Dhs269 to Dhs379. Dhs135 for children. Tel: (0)7 203 0104. @islandersbrunch

InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Mina Al Resort & Spa

The NoHo Garden Brunch features global dishes, and vibrant entertainment. Savour signature dishes, crafted cocktails, and live cooking stations amidst wonderful surroundings.

InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Mina Al Resort & Spa, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, from Dhs275 to Dhs395. Tel: (0)7 202 6666. @intercontinentalrasalkhaimah