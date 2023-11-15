This intimate new Chinese restaurant is a delight for both the eyes and the palate…

Your next date night spot awaits… Hidden away in the Kempinski Hotel, Mall of the Emirates, comes yet another new concept from Rikas Group, hospitality masters behind the likes of Mimi Kakushi, Twiggy, and neighbouring restaurant Eugene Eugene.

Open from November 15, XU is a new licensed Cantonese restaurant, adorned with lanterns, neon lights, crimson-tiled walls, and mirrored ceilings. The mysteriously intimate spot will open daily for dinner only, from 6pm until late.

Whether you’re sat in the nightclub-esque lounge, by the open kitchen, or on the outdoor terrace, enjoy a sharing-style menu inspired by Cantonese cuisine with additional Southeast Asian flavours.

Guests can choose from starters such as crispy lemongrass chicken (Dhs54), Peking duck pancakes (Dhs245 for half), Asian-style buttermilk prawn (Dhs82), and charcoal-grilled Wagyu beef ribeye with spicy peanut sauce (Dhs140).

Main courses include the usual suspects including sweet and sour chicken (Dhs85) and beef mapo tofu (Dhs85), on top of signature dishes including the osmanthus plum baked Chilean seabass (Dhs205) and a seafood clay pot with tamarind chilli sauce (Dsh170).

There’s also a selection of dim sum including chicken and prawn shumai (Dhs45) and beef xiaolongbao (Dhs52), as well as diver caught scallops and Canadian lobster available on request.

Wash it all down with signature cocktails inspired by Chinese pop culture such as the Bruce Lee-inspired Be Water (Dhs65) with a gunpowder infused vermouth, the tequila-paloma Year of the Dragon (Dhs70), and the Hungry Ghost (Dhs75) made with traditional Chinese spirit, baijiu.