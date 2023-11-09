Sponsored: Pure bliss…

Nurai Island in Abu Dhabi is a sanctuary that is encapsulated by natural beauty and luxury. Nestled on the stunning waters of Saadiyat Island, this private paradise is only a 10-minute boat ride away from the bustling city – making it the perfect escape that’s just a stone’s throw away.

The moment you set foot on the Island, you’re greeted by breathtaking views that make for the perfect staycation. Pristine white sandy beaches stretch as far as the eye can see, lulling along the azure waters of the Arabian Gulf.

The island is a tapestry of dense greenery and modern design, creating a harmonious and idyllic atmosphere. Here, villas are scattered across the private island ensuring the utmost privacy and luxury.

The vibe on Nurai Island is one of pure tranquillity. Nurai Island really is a place where you can unwind, relax, and disconnect from the outside world. The gentle sound of the waves lapping against the shore provides a soothing soundtrack to your stay.

Gentle luxury

Whether you’re strolling along the beach, lounging by your private pool, or tucking into the flavours of the island’s restaurants, there’s plenty to keep you occupied.

You are invited to enjoy a variety of water sports, from kayaking to snorkelling, or simply lounging on the immaculate shores. The island’s wellness and spa facilities offer rejuvenating treatments, while activities like fitness, and tennis cater to those seeking an active escape.

Every detail on Nurai Island is thoughtfully designed to ensure that guests are entirely immersed in their surroundings.

From personalized amenities including a private butler service to curated itineraries, the experience is tailored to match the guest’s purpose of their visit and elevate the experience. The best part is, you can bring your furry friends along too.

Thoughtful touches, such as favourite flowers and special culinary delights, add an extra layer of elegance and luxury to your stay.

With its unparalleled views, serene vibe, and commitment to offering an exceptional overall experience, Nurai Island is a destination that promises an escape from the ordinary, where you can reconnect with nature and yourself.

nuraiisland.com

Images: Supplied