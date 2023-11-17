The art festival also has a new identity…

Fans of Ras Al Khaimah Arts Festival, take note. The popular art festival in Ras Al Khaimah is now called Ras Al Khaimah Art. But it’s not just a name and logo change. The rebrand comes with the launch of a new initiative, a year long one at that, which is all set to focus on empowering emerging creatives and the community through a number of art projects.

That’s right, Ras Al Khaimah Art will now see a number of events taking place throughout the year from masterclasses, workshops and even grants for emerging talents.

The exhibitions have already begun

You can already catch an art exhibition at Sunken Garden at The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai International Financial Centre. Running for a month until December 15, the art exhibition is one of many initiatives by Ras Al Khaimah Art.

It features a selection of works by Emirati photographers Faisal Al Raes and Nuwair Al Hajeri; and even showcases bespoke jewelry from the private collection of Her Highness Sheikha Hana bint Juma Al Majid. A highlight of the jewellery collection: The Savoy Headpiece and The Daisy Hand Ornament – both part of The Great Gatsby Collection by Tiffany & Co.

Additionally, visitors can also check out the exclusive crafted mother of pearl designer collection by Emirati designer Mohammed Rashed Al Suwaidi. The collection is inspired by his family’s pearl-diving heritage.

The upcoming festival

Don’t worry, just because Ras Al Khaimah Art is now doing a year long programme, doesn’t mean it’s putting the festival in a box.

Rather, the surge of exhibitions will only see the festival drawing in more home-grown and international talent . According to Dr Natasha Ridge, Founding Executive Director of the Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi Foundation for Policy Research, “We are delighted to be working with inspiring artists, photographers, and filmmakers to provide just a small glimpse of the type of vibrant works that visitors will enjoy at our upcoming Festival in February 2024.”

The next edition in 2024 will be the 12th edition of the festival and will be a sensory cultural experience for local and international visitors alike. As in the past, it will run for a month and will showcased within Al Jazeera Al Hamra Heritage Village – the perfect historic backdrop to immerse visitors as they venture step by step through the captivating installations.

We can also expect a. number of exhibitions from over 90 different artists, masterclasses, public talks, live performances, an outdoor cinema and more. More details will be announced in the coming weeks, so stay tuned to whatson.ae

