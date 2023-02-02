Another reason to visit this fine city…

Art season is starting to peak in the UAE with a number of huge artistic festivals in the line-up including Art Dubai, Sharjah Biennial 15, and much more. One to add to the growing list is the Ras Al Khaimah Fine Arts Festival which is taking place this month.

Running from Friday, February 3 to 5, the annual Ras Al Khaimah Fine Arts Festival at Al Jazeera Al Hamra is back to add a splash of colour to your weekend. The fine arts festival had humble beginnings growing from 30 local artists to over 100 from across the world.

In its 11th edition, art fans are invited to discover the elements of ‘nature’ – the theme of the festival. Inspiration has been taken from the Arabian Almond whose white-pink bloom dominates the peak of Jebel Jais from January to April.

The nonprofit festival will showcase the works of local and emerging artists, photographers, and filmmakers. Visitors can expect a diverse calendar of cultural and creative programming.

There will be over 120 artworks on display which you can explore in the enchanting site carved out of clay, sand, and coral. All the works on display showcase the artists relationship with landscape, plants and animals, fellow human beings, our planet, and the universe.

The details of the festival, artworks and exhibitions can be found here.

If the art and the beautiful historic Al Jazeera Al Hamra (meaning “the Red Island” in English) puts you in a creative mood, you will be able to partake in a number of workshops to showcase your very own style. The workshops are open to all.

If you want a deeper dive into the exhibitions, you can opt for a guided tour. There are even pet-friendly sessions available so your pup can also enjoy some time out of the house. Film fans can also enjoy a weekend watching a movie under the stars. More details can be found here.

Foodies, there’s something for you, too. On February 10 and 11, the award-winning cultural dining experience Antica Australis from Australia will be bringing its unique format of food and storytelling to the festival. The four-course set menu will bring an Antica experience to the ancient East. Tickets cost Dhs350 and seats are limited. You can see the menu and make your bookings here.

For more information, visit rakfinearts.ae

Ras Al Khaimah Fine Arts Festival, Al Jazeera Al Hamra, Ras Al Khaimah, Tues; Thur and Sun 9am to 6pm, Fri and Sat 9am to 11pm, closed on Mon, rakfinearts.ae

