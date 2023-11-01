Snapped: Celebrities spotted in the UAE this week
From kickboxers to TV personalities, comedians and more…
Dubai is no stranger to celebrities and famous faces coming down for a visit, and with the season fully underway, they’re flocking to sunny UAE now more than ever. If you have spotted any celebrities in the UAE, send us a DM on Instagram to let us know.
Israel Adesanya and Oscar Willis
The New Zealand professional mixed martial artist, kickboxer and former boxer and the sports journalist were spotted sharing a drink at the Dubai Airport.
Samantha Faiers
The English businesswoman and star of The Only Way Is Essex shared heartwarming pictures of her family enjoying a pool day in Dubai on her social media.
Andrew Schulz
The comedian was in town to perform at the Etihad Arena in the capital as part of his Life Tour. He shared snippets from his smashing set on his social media.
Dizzee Rascal
British music legend Dizzee Rascal landed in Dubai to perform at the Emirates Golf Club this week for one night only. He was spotted hanging around the Burj Khalifa.
