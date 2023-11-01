From kickboxers to TV personalities, comedians and more…

Dubai is no stranger to celebrities and famous faces coming down for a visit, and with the season fully underway, they’re flocking to sunny UAE now more than ever. If you have spotted any celebrities in the UAE, send us a DM on Instagram to let us know.

Israel Adesanya and Oscar Willis

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Israel Adesanya (@stylebender)



The New Zealand professional mixed martial artist, kickboxer and former boxer and the sports journalist were spotted sharing a drink at the Dubai Airport.

@stylebender

Samantha Faiers

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha Faiers (@samanthafaiers)



The English businesswoman and star of The Only Way Is Essex shared heartwarming pictures of her family enjoying a pool day in Dubai on her social media.

@samanthafaiers

Andrew Schulz

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andrew Schulz (@andrewschulz)



The comedian was in town to perform at the Etihad Arena in the capital as part of his Life Tour. He shared snippets from his smashing set on his social media.

@andrewschulz

Dizzee Rascal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dizzee Rascal (@dizzeerascal)



British music legend Dizzee Rascal landed in Dubai to perform at the Emirates Golf Club this week for one night only. He was spotted hanging around the Burj Khalifa.

@dizzeerascal

Images: Socials