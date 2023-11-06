After the massive success of Eric Prydz…

Soho Garden regularly brings a roster of top international DJs, rappers and R&B stars to its duo of locations in Meydan and Palm Jumeirah. But this November, Soho Garden is taking over Dubai Media City Amphitheatre for the first-ever Soho Garden Festival.

The first act of the Soho Garden Festival saw none other than Eric Prydz grace the stage for a full house performance on November 4.

Getting ready for the next set of performances, here is what to expect:

X by Adriatique presenting ‘The Oasis’

A legendary duo who have been making waves in the electronic music world since 2008. Known for hits including Home, Miracle and With You.

The pair will be bringing with them a long list of incredible list of international acts including Echnonomist, Marino Canal and Deer Jade.

Taking place at the festival on December 2, doors are set to open at 7pm and music will start at 8pm. Tickets start from Dhs150 per person on Platinumlist.

Solomun

Another wildly popular DJ on the Dubai nightlife circuit, Solomun is next up on the agenda at the Soho Garden Festival. Taking place on Saturday, December 16 He will be gracing our stage at the Media City Amphitheatre.

No stranger to the city, the Bosnian-German producer has performed in Dubai several times before. The 46-year-old DJ started his music career in 2002 and quickly became known for his remixes.

If you’ve never been to one of his iconic nights, his sound has been described as ‘house music, but with deep, ultra funky bass lines, euphoric melodies and emotionally charged vocals’.

The Ibiza house music legend has had residencies at Pacha and Ushuaia as well as his own radio show, broadcast in 30 countries. He has won a multitude of awards including Best Deep House DJ (DJ Awards Ibiza), DJ of the Year (Mixmag) and Remix of the Year (Resident Advisor).

Soho Garden Festival, Media City Amphitheatre. @sohogardenfestival

