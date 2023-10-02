The Meydan hotspot is taking over Media City Amphitheatre for one night only…

Soho Garden regularly brings a roster of top international DJs, rappers and R&B stars to its duo of locations in Meydan and Palm Jumeirah. But this November, Soho Garden is taking over Dubai Media City Amphitheatre for the first ever Soho Garden Festival.

Taking place on Saturday November 4, the headlining artist will be none other than Swedish DJ Eric Prydz, a regular performer on the Dubai circuit. Since he catapulted to fame off the back of his 2004 single, Call On Me, Eric Prydz has regularly brought his high-energy DJ sets and signature electronic sound to hedonistic party spots around the world. When he takes to the decks at Dubai Media City Amphitheatre, expect to dance along to hits including Pjanoo and Opus.

More artists are set to join the line-up, so we’re sure this will shape up to be an unmissable night of music in Media City.

Tickets aren’t yet available, but will go on sale soon via platinumlist.net. Prices are still yet to be confirmed.

Music festivals to know about this season

It’s set to be an action-packed couple of months with masses of music, gigs and festivals taking over the city. Before Soho Garden Festival, JA The Resort will welcome British record label Defected for three-days of epic parties from October 13 to 15. This October will also see the next installment of DXBeats at Barasti Beach, with a headline set from Craig David on October 21.

Other key dates for music lovers’ diaries in Dubai include October 14, when Robin Schulz headlines Beach by FIVE; October 20, as 00s boybands Blue, Boyzlife and Five perform at The Irish Village; and October 21, as Sean Paul and TI bring the tunes to the Coca-Cola Arena.