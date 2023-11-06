Prepare for a magical second season in the Arabian dunes…

Terra Solis by Tomorrowland saw a grand reawakening on November 4, when electronic duo Agents of Time played an opening party like no other and set the newly unveiled Amare Stage on fire with a three-hour set supported by Kwen, Aaryon, Jio and Danz, and Quilliam.

Now, the desert destination is looking to host the next instalment of a stellar line-up of shows, brought to you in collaboration with one of the biggest electronic and dance music festivals in the world. On Saturday, November 11, German artist Kevin de Vries will take the stage with supporting acts Alex Haube, Aaryon and Quilliam.

Known for his unique blend of hybrid techno and atmospheric rhythms, de Vries is sure to mesmerise audiences with tracks like Metro, Dance With Me and more. You can book your tickets ahead of time at terrasolisdubai.com and for tables, reach out to 050 937 2344 on WhatsApp. Doors open at 6pm.

The full shebang

Agents of Time and Kevin de Vries are just the first two in a list of some of the best house and electronic artists all set to entertain crowds at the desert resort in the upcoming weeks for season two. Performances include sets by Diplo, Nina Kraviz and Joris Voorn through November and December, with more dates to be announced later. Stay tuned for all the updates.

With Terra Solis being the destination for party enthusiasts, it is the perfect location for a desert getaway – an oasis offering serene daytime vibes and electrifying nighttime energy. The venue recently reopened for the season on November 4, so expect many more exciting experiences to come.

Terra Solis, Dubai Heritage Vision, Exit 39, Jebel Ali Lehbab Road, Dubailand, Nov 11. Tel: (0)4 456 1956 terrasolisdubai.com @terrasolisdubai

