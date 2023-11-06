Few things will get you in the festive spirit quite like a Christmas market…

Abra rides with Santa, carol singing, snow fights, mulled wine, ice rinks, twinkling lights, Christmas in Dubai is a magical place.

From the return of Dubai’s most loved Christmas markets to exciting new ones, these are sure to keep you feeling festive right up to the big day.

We’re making a list and checking it twice, here are the best Christmas markets to visit in Dubai this year:

From November 1: Winter Garden at Habtoor City

Habtoor Palace Dubai is also gearing up for the festive season with the grand return of its Winter Garden. The much-loved winter garden returns this November with a number of pop-up restaurants and a host of activities the whole family can enjoy paired with live entertainment, fun attractions and more. Tickets to the Winter Garden cost Dhs25 per person. In return, you will receive a food and beverage voucher for the same amount which you can use to spend at the food stalls inside the garden. You will need to book your tickets on the Loyal by AHG app.

Winter Garden, Habtoor Palace, Al Habtoor City, Dubai. Open now, 4pm to 12am daily. @wintergardendubai

From December 8: Winter City at Expo City

Ever imagined what it’s like to be inside a snow globe? The festive extravaganza will make a welcome return to Expo City Dubai from Friday, December 8 to January 7, 2024. Entry into Expo City, the winter wonderland, and Santa’s Grotto is completely free and dog-friendly, with some activities and workshops ticketed. If it’s anything like last year’s Winter City at Expo, we can expect the Mobility District to be transformed into a magical winter wonderland lined where little ones can meet the real Santa and Mrs. Claus, get a picture with the giant gingerbread men, experience the snow globe at Al Wasl Plaza, sing-along to their favourite Christmas tunes by the toy soldier band, or glide around the rink. There’s also an ice-themed climbing wall, zipline, as well as fun fairground games and a letter-to-Santa station.

Expo City Dubai, Mobility District. Friday, December 8 to January 7, 2024. Free for all ages. Pet-friendly. expocitydubai.com

From December 14: Winter District at Emirates Towers

After the success of the Ramadan District earlier this year, Emirates Towers has announced a Christmas market set to take place between December 14 and January 4. Curated by the M2L team, the winter district at Jumeirah Emirates Towers will look like a winter wonderland complete with a huge Christmas tree, huge snowmen, a giant advent calendar, and much more. Additionally, we can expect a number of fun activities both the little ones and adults can enjoy from a carousel to a donut snow slide, horse rides, etc. To keep you warm and fueled up while you explore, we can expect a number of food trucks serving up some delicious sips and bites.

Winter District at Emirates Towers, December 14 and January 4. @winter.district

From December 15: Madinat Jumeirah Festive Market

Running from Friday, December 15 to Thursday, January 7, 2024, the Madinat Festive Market will transform Fort Island into a magical winter wonderland, opening from 3pm to late Monday to Thursday and 12pm to late Friday to Sunday. Best of all, it’s free entry for all to enjoy. As well as a traditional chalet-style market and live band, there will be plenty of festive food and drinks to fuel up on (mulled wine, anyone?). The little ones’ faces will be shining bright with a snow fight zone, bungee jumping, a North Pole train ride, and a Venetian carousel. Make memories by taking an Abra with Santa and decorating your own gingerbread houses.

Madinat Jumeirah Festive Market, Fort Island, Madinat Jumeirah, December 15 to January 7, 2024. 3pm to late Mon to Thurs, 12pm to late Fri to Sun. jumeirah.com

From December 16: Feastival

Come together at Jumeirah Golf Estates Golf & Country Club in Dubai for a Christmas festival taking place from December 16. The event promises fun for the whole family (and your dog!) and is free to attend, so be sure to mark your calendars. You can your four-legged friends can expect live music, a dog show, dog training class, a Christmas market with plenty of gifts for your furry friends, and Santa’s grotto for the little ones. For Dhs95, children can meet the real Santa and take away a special gift and photograph for lasting memories.

Festive Feastival, Jumeirah Golf Estates Golf & Country Club, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai, Dec 16, 11am to 9pm, free entry. dubaifeastival.com

Images: Social/Provided