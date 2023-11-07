A celebration of global and local flavour comes to Louvre Abu Dhabi next month…

Foodies, get excited: the region’s first Michelin Guide Food Festival lands in Abu Dhabi this December, bringing with it three days of exceptional culinary experiences from December 8 to 10.

Taking place against the backdrop of the iconic Louvre Abu Dhabi, the event will bring together chefs from 16 Michelin-selected restaurants around the world under the theme ‘Discover the Art of Flavour,’ with specially curated menus, exclusive dishes, a chef’s table event, a selection of culinary masterclasses, and a marketplace where you can shop a selection of produce.

Taking over Louvre Abu Dhabi Park as part of Abu Dhabi Culinary Season, this flavour-filled showcase of food, glorious food will celebrate the diversity and excellence in the capital’s culinary scene.

Culinary stars in the spotlight

Local talents and internationally lauded superstars from the food world will come together for the event, with 16 chefs all showcasing their culinary credentials.

Regional names to know include Luigi Stinga from one Michelin Star Talea by Antonio Guida, Lee Kok Hua of Hakkasan, Thinus van der Westhuizen from Abu Dhabi’s 99 Sushi Bar.

Famous faces from the global culinary world heading to the festival include chef Alvin Leung from Hong Kong’s two Michelin Star Bo Innovation; Heidi Bjerkan of Scandinavian Michelin Star restaurant, Credo; the man behind three Michelin Star JL Studio in Singapore, Jimmy Lim; Pierre Chirac of Paris’ two Star La Scène; Supaksorn ‘Ice’ Jongsiri, famed for his culinary mastery at Bangkok’s two Star Southern Thai restaurant, Sorn, and more.

Foodie activities aplenty

Festival goers will have plenty of immersive culinary activities to get stuck into as well. Throughout the festival, there will be the opportunity to get involved in six exclusive masterclasses, each focused on a different flavour. From sweet and sour to savoury, bitter, umami and spicy, the masterclasses will all be led by passionate professionals at the top of their game.

Other festival highlights will include special chef’s table experiences, plus a unique four- or six-hands collaboration between local and international chefs.

To complete the festival line-up, there will be a tailor-made bar, pastry offerings for those with a sweet tooth, and a premium hospitality lounge for those that prefer to go VIP.

Tickets

Early bird tickets are now available for Dhs85. From November 15, regular tickets will be priced at Dhs100, or a bundle ticket inclusive of festival access and Louvre Abu Dhabi entry is Dhs130. Entry is free for under 12s.

Michelin Guide Abu Dhabi Food Festival, Louvre Abu Dhabi Park, Saadiyat Island, December 8 to 10, early bird tickets from Dhs85. platinumlist.net

Image: supplied