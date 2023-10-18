Chef’s tables, limited-edition menus, and the first regional Michelin Guide Food Festival…

The sixth edition of Abu Dhabi Culinary is turning the UAE capital into a celebration of global cuisines for the next two months. Abu Dhabi Culinary 2023 takes place from October 15 to December 15, bringing with it chef’s tables, limited-edition menus and the region’s first ever Michelin Guide Food Festival.

This year will see some 2,000 restaurants take part, showcasing international flavours, unique gastronomic experiences and immersive culinary events that celebrate the talent and diversity in the city’s food scene.

If you’re wondering what’s happening, take a bite out of the Abu Dhabi culinary highlights here…

November 1 to 30: Chef’s Table

Throughout the month of November, some of the top restaurants in Abu Dhabi will offer curated, multi-course tasting menus, allowing diners to tuck into the essence of each restaurant at an affordable price. This year, you’ll be able to dine your way around restaurants including: Oak Room at The Abu Dhabi Edition, Dai Pai Dong at Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Jose by Pizarro at Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, Hakkasan and Talea at Emirates Palace, Villa Toscana at St Regis Saadiyat Island, Paradiso at Yas Bay, Niri Restaurant & Bar at Mamsha Al Saadiyat and Fouquet’s at Louvre Abu Dhabi.

December 8 to 10: Michelin Guide Food Festival

At the region’s first Michelin Guide Food Festival, three days of exceptional culinary experiences will come to Louvre Abu Dhabi. The event will bring together chefs from 16 of the city’s Michelin-selected restaurants under the theme ‘Discover the Art of Flavour,’ with specially curated menus, exclusive dishes, a chef’s table event, a selection of culinary masterclasses, and a marketplace where you can shop a selection of produce.

November to December: The Nomad Supper Club series

Shining the light on local talent this Abu Dhabi Culinary will be The Nomad Supper Club Series. Across six unique locations: Rixos Abu Dhabi, Jumeirah Saadiyat Island’s Five Bedroom Luxury Villa, Ritz Carlton Olive Gardens, Hilton Yas Bay Courtyard and Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, top UAE-based chefs will present intimate supper clubs. Expect to be wowed by the flavours of the Balkans during 21Grams’ Stasha Toncev dinner, feast through the flavours of chef Kelvin Cheung’s signature cuisine, and enjoy a four hands experience with Lento’s chef Faisal Nassser and pitmaster Hattem Mattar.

Abu Dhabi Culinary, October 15 to December 15. @abudhabiculinary