I don’t think we’re in Kansas anymore…

If you had the opportunity to visit the Emerald City and make a wish to the Wizard of Oz – what would you wish for? A cowardly lion might wish for courage, a straw man to be human, but some of us just want to get home to Kansas (or in this case Dubai.) Experience of the novel and film loved by all, the Wizard of Oz at ToDA.

Just follow the yellow brick road, and journey with Dorothy, Toto and the whole crew to make your way to the wizard. Be aware as you might encounter the Wicked Witch of The West and all of her spider monkeys along the way.

ToDA will be hosting The Wizard of Oz from Monday, November 13 until Thursday, November 30 and you can already buy tickets via their website. Tickets are priced from Dhs110 for adults and Dhs70 for children aged three to 11.

What is T0DA?

If you are yet to experience this kind of modern immersion into art: ToDA is just the place to do it. Theatre of Digital Art offers a mostly sit-down experience as artworks from various artists come to life in front of your eyes.

ToDA, as it is most commonly known, is located at Souk Madinat Jumeirah and is a must-visit whether you love art or not.

Throughout the year the venue features and hosts incredible exhibitions of some of the art world’s most loved artists including the likes of Vincent Van Gogh, Claude Monet and more.

If getting involved and finding your zen is more your speed, ToDA also hosts events such as sound healing, yoga, jazz nights and guided meditation all while the art surrounds you.

The Wizard of Oz 360, Theatre of Digital Art, Souk Madinat, Mon Nov 13 until Thu Nov 30, Tickets from Dhs110. toda.ae

Images: Supplied