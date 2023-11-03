Fine dining doesn’t get finer than this…

Legendary chef Joël Robuchon’s legacy includes an incredible 32 Michelin stars and global critical acclaim as one of the greatest gastronomers to grace the Earth. A piece of his myth has returned to Dubai, as L’ATELIER Robuchon has opened its doors once again in DIFC this season.

The spot is known around the world for serving up the chef and restauranteur’s iconic French fare.

The restaurant reopened last month, featuring a sprawling terrace and the indoors designed in three different atmospheres: the dining area, the open kitchen and the bar/lounge area. The entire space is decked out in an effortlessly chic black and red aesthetic, as is with the other spots in the arsenal.

As part of Chef Robuchon’s portfolio of more than a dozen restaurants spanning the world from Bangkok to London and Las Vegas, this Dubai outpost is back in a fresh new look.

What’s On the menu?

The transformed spot only offers the very best of French tradition with a touch of innovation. Menu highlights include dishes such as crispy poached egg with caviar, truffle pizza, Dover sole à la plancha and creamy mashed potatoes. There is also an eight-dish tasting menu that you can indulge in to up the ante on the gourmet.

Expect to find deeply authentic French food with an innovative twist at this spot, elevated by the late chef’s culinary excellence and quest for perfection.

Make your reservations via the website here. Do note, that confirmation may take 24 hours, so make sure you plan in advance with your loved ones and get those bookings done in advance. For more information, call the restaurant on 04 297 7729.

L’ATELIER Robuchon, Gate Village 11, Podium Level, DIFC, Dubai, daily, 11.30am to 3.30pm, 6.30pm to 12am, Tel: (0)4 297 7729, @atelier_robuchondubai atelier-robuchon.ae

Images: Supplied by L’ATELIER Robuchon