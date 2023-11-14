We have a one more public holiday to enjoy this year…

We’re officially nearing the end of the year, and if you’re in the mood for a holiday out of the country, or just to spend time much-needed time with loved ones, it will be helpful to know when the next upcoming UAE public holiday in 2023 is.

This year, we enjoyed a number of public holidays including one for New Year’s Day on January 1, following a (long) wait for Eid Al Fitr which fell on Thursday, April 20 to 23. Following this, we had Eid Al Adha where we were off from Tuesday, June 27 to 30 and we also enjoyed a day off on Islamic New Year on Friday, July 21. The next holiday was on Al-Mawlid Al-Nabawi (Prophet Muhammad’s [PBUH] birthday) on Friday, September 29.

But this isn’t the last public holiday in the UAE we will enjoy as we have another long weekend coming up in a month’s time.

Here’s when we can expect the next public holiday in UAE to fall.

Commemoration Day and UAE National Day 2023

Commemoration Day (previously known as Martyrs’ Day), is marked annually on December 1, which is a Friday in 2023.

Immediately after this, UAE celebrates National Day which falls on December 2 and 3, which is a Saturday and Sunday. This means it will be a three-day weekend for the final long weekend of the year. During this time the UAE does celebrate but we will have to wait for the official announcement.

2024

Post this, the next public holiday will be in 2024, but we don’t have to wait for long as we will start the New Year off with a public holiday on January 1. It falls on a Monday, which once again means we will enjoy a long three-day weekend.

The list of public holidays in UAE are usually announced well in advance (subject to confirmation closer to the time), and we are definitely keeping our eyes peeled for the news. One long weekend in UAE in 2024 worth mentioning is the possible nine-day break for Eid-Al-Fitr. Again, this news needs to be confirmed, but it’s something to look forward to.

Stay tuned to whatson.ae for the official announcements which are usually released a week or so before the holiday.

Images: Getty Images