You can find it at the Mother of the Nation Festival…

This year, the Mother of the Nation Festival (MOTN) is hosting some pretty impressive attractions and one in particular you don’t want to miss is the world’s largest inflatable obstacle course.

The region’s ultimate family entertainment destination begins on Wednesday, November 22. You can find it at Al Dhafrah only until November 26. At the new location, you can expect to find a jam-packed itinerary of fun activities for all ages, so that every visitor, no matter what their age, is guaranteed a fantastic time.

Among the many highlights is the world’s largest inflatable obstacle course called ‘The Monster’ – possibly, the coolest attraction of them all.

It is an inflatable is a 300-meter-long inflatable obstacle course featuring a total of 42 obstacles, delivering the ultimate bounce party experience. Besides the big number, there are also a number of other inflatable attractions to explore, like inflatable bungee, slides and spacecraft.

But wait, there’s more…

If you love a good challenge, there are also a plethora of competitive games you can play with your family and friends.

Some classic carnival games include the ‘Fried Frogs’, ‘Hook a Flamingo’ and ‘Basketball’. A sure test of your hand-eye coordination skills. If laser tag is more your thing, they have that too and you can engage in a showdown with your gang. And you even stand a chance to win exciting prizes.

MOTN also has a number of carnival classic rides, complete with a Ferris Wheel and everything. But if thrills are not your version of fun, try your hand at some arcade games at the Galaxy Arcade. Pac-Man, Space Invaders, foosball and pool – it’s all there.

Where can I get tickets?

Tickets are available to purchase through MOTN’s official ticketing partner at ticketmaster.ae. General admission tickets offer access to the festival-free zones and attractions at Dhs30 online and Dhs37 at the door.

The event will remain open daily, from 4pm to 12am. For more information, check out this link here.

Mother of the Nation Festival, Al Dhafrah, Nov 22 to 26, 4pm to 12am, tickets start at Dhs30, motn.ae and at @motnfestival

Images: Supplied