Pretty to the eyes and equally pretty to dine…

Let’s face it: it’s still quite hot and humid to take your dining experience out on the terrace and outdoor dining spots. But this doesn’t mean you have to give up on dining in style because there are plenty of fabulous indoor restaurants in Abu Dhabi that will make you go ‘wow!’.

Here are 25 of our favourite gorgeous indoor restaurants in Abu Dhabi to try

Asia Asia

With a menu inspired by the ancient spice routes, Asia Asia Abu Dhabi is a culinary adventure exploring gourmet Pan-Asian flavours and aromas. The restaurant’s pan-Asian interiors, sophisticated lounge bar and signature cocktails make for an indulgent time on the Pier71 Yas Bay Waterfront.

Asia Asia, Yas Bay Waterfront, Mon to Thurs 6 pm to 1am, Fri noon to 1am, Sat and Sun 2pm to 1am. Tel:(0)2 235 8663. @asiasiaabudhabi

Beirut Sur Mer

Enjoy the taste of authentic Lebanese food from the shores of Saadiyat Island at Beirut Sur Mer. With bold and eclectic indoors, the restaurant captures dining by the sea in beautiful colours.

Beirut Sur Mer, Sun to Thurs 9am to 12am, Fri and Sat 9am to 1am. Tel: (0)54 395 4000.@beirutsurmer

Catch

One of the many award-winning restaurants at The St. Regis Abu Dhabi, Catch at St. Regis delivers an elegant and sophisticated ambience while serving contemporary seafood in the most innovative ways possible. The restaurants’ interiors are simple yet fashionable: with white walls, wooden tables and cushion chairs you get to take in the views while enjoying creative dishes and carefully crafted cocktails.

Catch at St. Regis, The St. Regis Abu Dhabi, Nation Tower, daily noon to midnight. Tel:(0)2 694 4553. @catchatstregis

Cave

Offering an immersive dining experience, Cave Tapas is an intimate and casual tapas bar offering Portuguese small plates, wine, port and sangria. And as the name suggests, it’s a cave-inspired sanctuary with stone grey rugged walls and cosy seating.

Cave, Al Khor Street, Rabdan, daily 9am to 12am. @cave.tapas

Cipriani

Serving simple and authentic Italian cuisine, Cipriani is built around the concept of serving simple Italian food with perfection. The restaurants’ dishes appeal to different tastes and use ingredients flown in from Italy. Along with the elegant dining are the interiors which serve timeless luxury while overlooking the beautiful Yas Marina.

Cipriani, Yas Marina, daily 6pm until midnight. Tel:(0)2 657 5400. @ciprianiyasisland

Coya

Serving authentic Latin American and Peruvian food, COYA Abu Dhabi was awarded 33 on MENA’S The World’s 50 best restaurants in 2023. The interiors are moody yet elegant and maintain the ambience and originality of its Dubai flagship venue with the colourful interiors of sapphire blue chairs, mustard yellow cushions and wow-worthy installations at every turn, which is matched only by its tropical menu of Peruvian flavours.

COYA, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, open Mon to Thurs noon to 4.30pm and 6.30pm to 1am, Fri and Sat 12.30pm to 4pm, 6.30pm to 2am, Sun 12.30pm to midnight. Tel:(0)2 306 7000. @coyaabudhabi

Dai Pai Dong

A modern take on classic Cantonese cuisine, Dai Pai Dong’s menu serves food inspired by the Asian street food movement. Taking diners back to the bustling streets of Hong Kong, the restaurant’s traditional Cantonese interiors have vibrant colours and Asian art. And if you do visit, don’t forget to check out their 1920s-inspired Dragon’s Tooth to enjoy some creative cocktails.

Dai Pai Dong, Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Mon to Thurs, noon to 11pm, Fri and Sat noon to midnight. Tel:(0)2 813 5588. @daipaidong

Finz

Michelin-selected seafood destination Finz delivers an overwater dining experience at its best. This airy, coastal-chic locale with a waterside patio from Chef German Huerta offers Mediterranean-style seafood married to Asian flavours creating an odyssey of unique dishes.

Finz, Beach Rotana, daily noon to midnight. Tel:(0)2 697 9000. facebook/finzabudhabi

Hakkasan

Another stylish destination offering traditional Cantonese cuisine with contemporary influences, Hakkasan’s interiors blend modern design and traditional Chinese motifs with its dark wood screens, subtle use of lighting and rich quality materials that make the environment opulent yet intimate. The venue creates an immersive experience with the signature Hakkasan experience across locations in the world.

Hakkasan, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Sun to Fri, 6pm to 11.30pm, Sat noon to 3.30pm, 6pm to 11.30pm. Tel:(0)2 690 7739. @hakkasanabudhabi

José by Pizzaro

Relaxed and laid-back dining without compromising on luxury? José by Pizarro‘s 46-seater stylish restaurant offers traditional Spanish specialities with a twist and informal, sharing-style tapas where you can enjoy Spanish cuisine alongside wines, sherries, and cocktails. As with his restaurants in Bermondsey Street, chef and owner JP has designed the restaurants’ interiors to maintain a homely feel by using red accents and walls adorned with photographs of his mother.

José by Pizarro, Etihad Towers, Tues to Sat 5pm to 11.30pm, Sun and Mon closed. Tel:(0)2 811 5666. @josebypizzaro

La Serre

Why fly to Paris when you can enjoy Paris in the capital? La Serre offers indoor and outdoor seating that makes you feel as if you’re sitting outside a traditional French cafe on a quaint side street in Paris. The restaurant combines the charm of a Parisian Street café and bistro while serving croissants, pain au chocolats, and cordon bleus among other traditional French affairs.

La Serre Bistro & Boulangerie, Yas Mall, Sun to Thurs 10am to 10pm, Fri to Sat 10am to 11pm. Tel:(0)2 658 5835. @laserreuae

LPM Restaurant and Bar

A perfect spot to traverse time and place, LPM Abu Dhabi’s elegant and lush location is at the Galleria Al Maryah Island Mall. While you take in the water and the city skyline surrounded by bougainvillaeas and olive trees on the terrace, and bright art, elegant shutters and colourful extravagant vases. you also get to enjoy Riviera-inspired dishes like the poulet, the prawns in olive oil, tasty rosés and cocktails.

LPM Restaurant and Bar, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Mon to Fri 12pm to 4pm and 6pm to 11pm, Sat and Sun 12.30pm to 4pm, 5pm to 11pm. Tel:(0)2 692 9600. @lpmabudhabi

Moksh

Exploring new ideas in Indian cuisine without forgetting tradition, Moksh serves exquisite dishes and drinks with a gorgeous ambience. The bright and colourful restaurant offers a wide-ranging selection, from popular street snacks to classic favourites originating from regions across the country.

Moksh, Etihad Towers, Al Bateen, Sun to Thurs, noon to 1am, Fri and Sat, 12.30pm to 1am. Tel:(0)50 447 4805. @moksh.ae

Mosaic Restaurant

Hearty Levantine cuisine with mixed grills, delicious meat shwarmas and various other signature mezze dishes, Mosaic Restaurant in Al Najda serves homey food with a touch of love. With classy and relaxed interiors, the restaurant is simple and adorned with chandeliers from the ceilings and like the name of the restaurant, the floor appropriately frames a mosaic, and the walls are decorated with small pieces of art.

Mosaic Restaurant, Al Najda, Sat to Thurs, 8am to 11.30pm, Fri 1.30pm to 11.30pm. Tel:(0)50 785 2320. @mosaicrestaurant

Mykonos

Oii, which translates to hey! in Portuguese is a Southern Europe-inspired restaurant that marries the ambience of a Mediterranean seaside spot in Italy or Spain or the charm of a cafe that you’d see in Greece or Portugal. The restaurant’s overall vibe brings the charm of Santorini beaches to the urban jungle of Abu Dhabi where customers can enjoy cold drinks and candle-lit evenings with happy music and great food.

Oii Restaurant & Cafe, Al Maqta’ St – Rabdan, Sun to Thurs, 10am to midnight, Fri and Sat 10am to 12.15am. Tel:(0)2 628 2983. @oiiabudhabi

Oak Room

A traditional English steakhouse with the sounds of British rock n roll, Oak Room’s the perfect destination to sample the best beef from around the world while being surrounded by the warmth of the oak-panelled surroundings. The menus are curated by Michelin-Starred Chef Tom Aikens from Tuesday to Sunday and offers a variety of wine and cocktail selection alongside the tasty dishes.

Oak Room, Al Bateen, Mon to Fri, 6pm to midnight, Sat 12.30pm to midnight, Sun 12.30pm to 5pm. Tel:(0)2 208 0000. @oakroomabudhabi

Talea

This beautiful Michelin star Italian restaurant at the Emirates Palace under the direction of chef Antonio Guida celebrates family-style – or ‘cucina di famiglia’ – cooking. With simple dishes that constitute rich flavours, Talea also plays on a sleek contemporary design for its interiors with vibrant colours and upscale dining that together exude the warmth of Italian hospitality.

Talea by Antonia Guida, Al Ras Al Akhdar, Mon closed, Tues to Sun 12.30pm to 3pm, 6.30pm to 11pm. Tel:(0)2 208 0000. @taleauae

Penelope’s

Take a trip to the jazz age of the French Riviera with Penelope’s. Blending the laid-back glamour and sophistication of the South of France with striking and vibrant deco-influenced interiors, the Mediterranean dining destination specialises in fresh tastes and aromas of traditional French brasserie dining. The experience is complete as you’re serenaded by the best of live jazz with stunning views of the Arabian Gulf from Yas Marina.

Penelope’s, Yas Marina, Wed, Fri and Sat 5pm to 1am, Sun, Mon, Thurs 5pm to midnight. Tel:(0)50 204 2475. @penelopes.ae

Paradiso

Recreating true Italian cuisine and how it’s done back in bella italia (beautiful Italy), Paradiso’s legacy is rooted in the richness of Roman heritage. The restaurant’s sun-drenched decor and cool colours give a warm atmosphere inside as diners are invited to take a trip around the Mediterranean region with a delicious authentic Italian affair.

Paradiso, The Pier 71, Wed, Fri and Sat 5pm to 1am, Sun, Mon, Thurs 5pm to midnight. Tel:(0)50 437 2869. @paradisoabudhabi

Raclette

Whether you’re craving a crepe suzette or delicate escargots, French brasserie Raclette on Saadiyat Island can take you on a trip to the gourmet kitchens of Paris, Lyon, Provence and Marseilles. Situated on the Mamsha Al Saadiyat dining strip, the brasserie offers a selection of fresh seafood delights, meat, chicken and vegetarian dishes with a side of their cosy and beautiful decor finished with wicker lights and lush greenery as you step away for a moment from the hustle and bustle of the city.

Raclette, Saadiyat Island, Sun to Thurs, 9am to midnight, Fri and Sat, 9am to 1am. Tel:(0)2 546 2277.@racletteuae

Sofra Bld

At Sofra Bld in Shangri-La Hotel Qaryat Al Beri, guests have come to the meeting point of Arabia and Asia. The authentic souq-style dining destinations let guests can choose dishes from a variety of à la carte options, and later enjoy live cooking the food.

Sofra Bld, Shangri-La Hotel Qaryat Al Ber, Mon to Thurs, 6am to 10.30am, noon to 3pm and 6pm to 11pm, Fri, 6am to 11am, noon to 3pm, 6pm to 11pm, Sat and Sun, 6am to 11am, 1pm to 4pm and 6pm to 11pm. Tel:(0)2 509 8555. @shangrilaabudhabi

Somewhere

The popular destination-inspired culinary concept by Independent Food Company can be found at Marina Mall, Abu Dhabi offering the same delicious Mediterranean cuisine as its branch in Dubai. Diners will be able to capture the diversity of the region through its food creations as the interiors are just as intriguing as the menu with the Abu Dhabi venue featuring gold and yellow hues for its walls. The space is decorated with lovely furniture that is also reflective of the cultural history of the region.

Somewhere, Marina Mall, Al Kasir, Abu Dhabi, weekdays Sun to Thurs 12pm to 10pm, weekend Fri to Sat 12pm to 12am. Tel: (0)56 141 5517. @somewhere

Villa Toscana

Relax in the simplicity of a Tuscan villa at Villa Toscana. Serving hand-crafted regional specialities inspired by or taken from regions in Italy and Tuscany, Villa Toscana’s thick wooden beam ceilings, rustic chandeliers, classic tableware and terracotta floors creates the feeling of holidaying in Emilia-Romagna – and we say oui to that.

Villa Toscana, St.Regis Abu Dhabi, daily 12pm to 3pm and 7pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)2 694 4553. villatoscana.com

Zuma

Contemporary Japanese izakaya-style dining aficionados Zuma are masters at their craft since opening doors on Al Maryah Island in 2014. Awarded 43rd best on MENA’s 50 best restaurant, this spot is worth visiting and not just for their eclectic food fare but also the equally gorgeous interiors- dark timber, leather furnishings and stone elements make the restaurant special while you sit down to enjoy high quality sushi and sashimi, probably the best you can get in the city.

Zuma, ADGM, Al Maryah Island, Mon to Fri, noon to 3.30pm, 7pm until midnight, Sat from noon to 4.30pm, 7pm to 1am, Sun from noon to 4pm and 7pm to 1am. Tel:(0)2 401 5900. @zumaabudhabi

