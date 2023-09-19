If you have an appetite for delicious French food in a chic yet relaxed setting, look no further…

Hidden away on a rooftop in the Mall of the Emirates, Eugène Eugène is a stunning oasis and greenhouse-inspired French brasserie.

Located on the second floor of the Kempinski Hotel, the licensed spot is the latest arrival from Rikas Group, hospitality masters behind the likes of Tagomago, La Cantine, and Mimi Kakushi.

By day, Eugène Eugène is the perfect space for an elegant lunch and coffee catch-up, and by night, the glass hideaway transforms into a captivating, candle-lit dining room ideal for late-night cocktails.

Drawing inspiration from greenhouses and market halls, the restaurant features hundreds of plants, a green marble bar, an inviting conservatory, an outdoor terrace, comfortable rattan sofas, and plenty of seating options to choose from.

The simple yet satisfying menu features traditional dishes with a modern twist, from fresh seafood to delicious meats, sharing style starters, and Mediterranean pasta.

Culinary highlights from head chef Yanis Sgad include the Taleggio cheese pizzetta (Dhs55), the roasted whole baby chicken (Dhs125) with a non-negotiable side of pomme puree (Dhs34), and for dessert, the red fruit pavlova (Dhs50).

Whether it’s for the tasty food or the beautiful setting, this is a table you’ll want to book pronto…

Eugène Eugène is the first of two concepts from the Rikas Group opening at Kempinski Mall of the Emirates. Next month, the hotel will see the arrival of a cool new Cantonese restaurant, Xu. A homage to the subcultures of China’s show-stopping cities, bright neon interiors designed to be photographed will make this a seriously Instagrammable spot.

Aretha will also join Chez Wam at the St Regis Gardens in October. Expect live entertainment that invokes the glory days of the jazz age complete with plush seating, gold detailing, and glittering chandeliers.

Eugène Eugène, Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates, Al Barsha. Daily 12pm to 12am. Tel: (0)4 379 8963. @eugeneeugenedubai

