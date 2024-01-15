15 places to treat yourself on payday in Dubai

We’ve finally reached the end of the month…

It’s almost the end of January 2024, and hopefully you’ll soon receive the only SMS you actually want to receive on your phone: Salary has been credited into your account. Now, obviously, we all have rent, bills and payments to make but after that, we deserve a treat.

Here are 15 places to go and enjoy yourself once you do get paid:

Restaurants

Leña Chef Dani Garcia has brought his sleek steakhouse to Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah for the top Andalusian chef’s first UAE restaurant. The Marbella outpost (the second in the world, with Dubai the third) was voted the world’s most beautiful restaurant in 2021. And those same stunning interiors are found within the stunning new Dubai iteration. A flame-inspired design leads the aesthetic of this contemporary dining space. Guests are welcomed into an impressive bar and lounge area, which then moves through into a decadent dining space backed by an expansive open kitchen. Unsurprisingly, the menu is a meaty masterpiece with a dedicated steaks section, as well as premium cuts plus a selection of sharing plates like the Angus ribeye and roasted duck breast. But there’s also a whole ‘green section,’ featuring veggie options such as grilled avocado and a signature tomato salad. New for Dubai, there’s also seafood dishes including grilled king crab and oven baked tuna steak. Leña, St Regis Gardens, Palm Jumeirah, 6pm to 2am daily. Tel: (0)4 453 7523. @lenadubai.dg Moonrise Once in a while, you might find yourself looking for a restaurant that’s a little more special, intimate, and exciting than your average eatery. Whether it’s for a special occasion, perhaps you’ve got some groveling to do, or you’ve become so spoilt for choice in Dubai that you’re seeking something beyond ‘just food’. A dinner that will stay with you for the rest of your life. Dubai’s piping hot ticket, Moonrise, is just that. The 11-course tasting menu, served twice nightly for Dhs850 per person, is a creative and clever representation of Dubai’s diverse culinary scene. Moonrise, Eden House, Al Satwa, Dubai. Monday to Saturday, 6.30pm and 9.30pm. Tasting menu Dhs850 per person. Tel:(0)506972946. @moonrise.xyz Salvaje One of Madrid’s most fabulous festive restaurants, Salvaje has just opened its doors at The Address Opera Residences. You can already find Salvaje’s experimental cuisine in the region, as the brand opened in Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia, in 2022. Promising to serve up its signature ‘wild side of Japanese gastronomy,’ diners can expect a vibrant fusion flavours. Paired with Instagrammable interiors and the kind of pumping party beats that make you want to get up and dance, it’s a formula known and loved on Dubai’s dining circuit. Salvaje Dubai, Address Opera Residences, Downtown Dubai, daily 12pm to 3am. Tel: (0)4 570 3653. @salvaje.dubai Ossiano

Ossiano feels like an underwater kingdom, with its sparkling chandeliers, royal blue carpet and white marble tables that look like shimmering pearls against the backdrop of The Lagoon, Atlantis The Palm’s looming aquarium. Tables are carefully arranged to ensure every table gets a front row seat to the 65,000 marine life swimming by. Everything about the design of the dishes, to the symbolic plates they’re presented on, to the way the staff recite chef Gregoire’s story with impeccable finesse, is expertly curated, and with each course you learn more and more about the mastery that goes into this 10-wave menu. It can be paired both with alcoholic or non-alcoholic drinks.

Ossiano, Atlantis, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, 6pm to 1am daily, from Dhs1,150. Tel: (0)4 426 0770, atlantis.com

Zuma

Few people haven’t heard of Zuma. A decade old and still arguably the most popular spot in the city for Japanese cuisine, the menu is sleek and sophisticated, as is the decor. The split level space quickly packs out every week so you’ll want to book ahead several weeks in advance to bag the best table. The menu is always outstanding, delivered with effortless elegance every time. For fans of real Japanese food, served to a high level, this is the place to find it

Zuma, Gate Village 6, DIFC, Dubai, lunch 12pm to 3.30pm, dinner 7pm to 12am. Tel: (04) 425 5660. zumarestaurant.com

Nightlife

Ling Ling

Upscale Asian restaurant Ling Ling is the sister restaurant of the hugely popular Michelin Star Hakkasan restaurant (also Cantonese) which you’ll find at Atlantis, The Palm. This sultry venue is perched on the 22nd and 23rd floors of Atlantis The Royal, looking out over the resort’s 90-metre sky pool. As well as well executed contemporary Asian fare, this is one of the coolest new bars in the city. Head here on weekends and expect to party late into the night at the exclusive lounge.

Ling Ling Dubai, Atlantis The Royal, Palm Jumeirah, 6pm to late. Tel: (0)4 426 2600, atlantis.com

Galaxy Bar

Thanks to its consistent ranking on the World’s Best Bars list (it’s currently number 50), Galaxy Bar has become one of Dubai’s most internationally renowned drinking dens. But despite its global status, it’s still a venue that feels cosy and intimate, the perfect spot for impressing your date with delicious cocktails and a cool vibe. The clue is in the name; with the interiors of this venue being out-of-this-world, transporting guests to a celestial ambience with soft velvet seating, a twinkling ceiling and a marble black bar. With its later opening times, this is a bar to head to when you’re finishing late, or you’ve bar-hopped around a few other DIFC spots first. Galaxy Bar, Ground Floor, Gate Village 9, DIFC, Dubai, Tues and Wed 8pm to 3am, Thur to Sat 9pm to 4am, Sun and Mon closed. Tel: (0)50 513 5908, galaxy-bar.com Citadelle View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai) Restaurant bar that turns nightclub, Citadelle is what 80s nostalgia dreams of. Bright and cheerful, reminiscent of what we thought the future would hold, with a side of some seriously cool mixology – go for dinner and stay for the vibes, and dancing on the chairs. Citadelle, Pullman Hotel, Downtown Dubai, open Sun to Thu 6pm to 1am, Fri and Sat 6pm to 3am, closed Mon. @citadelledubai

Fun things to do

Wakesurfing

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

Aspiring adventurers and adrenaline junkies can brush up on their surf skills and learn how to wakesurf with Dubai-based water sports community, IWAKE, where the surf is always up. Wakesurfing combines surfing and water skiing techniques allowing you to ride the endless wave behind a boat. Thrilling and liberating, it’s also a fun full-body workout that allows you to challenge your balance and core strength. Nestled in the serene Jebel Ali Marina, IWAKE transforms the uncrowded waves and calmer waters into a playground for wakesurfing enthusiasts. Ready to conquer the Arabian waves? IWAKE caters to all levels of experience, offering one-on-one and group lessons for up to five participants. Lessons are priced at Dhs390 for half an hour or Dhs690 for a full hour at Jebel Ali Marina, or if you prefer the scenic views of Dubai Islands, half-hour classes are available from Dhs350.

IWAKE, Jebel Ali Marina, JA The Resort, Jebel Ali, Dubai. From Dhs350. Tel:(0)52 849 7310. iwakedxb.com

Movie under the stars

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

Heading to the cinema to watch the latest flicks? Consider something different and head to the rooftop of the Galleria Mall and catch a movie under the stars. It’s possibly the best time of the year to do it thanks to the cool weather. The cinema has had a glow-up and offers different seating options including private cabanas, comfortable loungers and bean bags. You can book your spots here.

VOX Moonlight, Galleria Mall, Al Wasl Road, Dubai, Tel: (600) 599 905, @voxcinemas

Breakfast in the sky

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

This Breakfast in the Sky experience will float you up to the sky while you’re seated in a basket with three of your loved ones while you eat breakfast and enjoy the view. Breakfast in the Sky is Balloon Flights’ latest concept and you can make bookings to try it out now. The experience will cost you Dhs9,999 for four people. Bookings can be made here.

Balloon Flights, meet up point near Skydive Dubai, Tel:(0)4 208 7222. balloonflights.ae

Chill time

Tapasake

Part of the dazzling new leisure and dining array at One&Only One Za’abeel, Tapasake is a pool experience offering show-stopping city vistas, a vibrant menu of Nikkei flavours, and – the jewel in its crown – the UAE’s longest infinity pool. Set across the top of The Link, a cantilever of exciting culinary and nightlife experiences, Tapasake is Dubai’s most luxurious new pool day. Reflecting its high-end offering, pool days at Tapasake will set you back Dhs1,000, with Dhs400 redeemable on poolside dining. Open for pool days from 10am, enjoy sun-soaked days dipping between the pool – complete with swim-up bar – and plush loungers surrounded by verdant plans. Or, for a VIP day out, book one of the ultra-luxe private cabanas, complete with your own indoor relaxation area.

Tapasake, One&Only One Za’abeel, pool 10am to 9pm, restaurant 12pm to 4pm and 6pm to 11pm, adults-only. @tapasakedubai

Summersalt

Hit the pause button at Jumeirah Al Naseem’s Summersalt Beach Club with a yoga session paired with the serene rhythm of the rolling waves. The one-hour session takes place every Wednesday morning after which you can enjoy a nourishing breakfast with options spanning avo toast, poached eggs and smoked salmon, acai bowls, and more. Pair it with one of three refreshing sips: a classic matcha latte, a refreshing pomegranate drink or a cucumber; rosemary; lime or celery-infused soda. Once you’ve fueled up, you can retreat to further relax at the pool or beach. The session is open to both beginners and seasoned yogis. Pre-book in advance here.

Summersalt Beach Club, Jumeirah Al Naseem, Umm Suqeim 3, Dubai, every Wed, 9.30am onwards, Dhs500, Tel: (800) 623 4628, sevenrooms.com

Anantara Spa, Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort

A Thai-inspired paradise that overlooks the hotel’s inviting lagoon, treat yourself to an afternoon of relaxation and indulgence at the Anantara Spa. First up, it’s treatment time, with a choice of a 60-minute massage, facial or hammam in the fragrant surrounds of your treatment room. Then there’s a three-hour afternoon tea to enjoy, which features fine sandwiches of smoked salmon, mini-pastries and freshly baked scones. You can upgrade to include unlimited prosecco for three hours for an extra Dhs100 to add a little sparkle to your afternoon.

Anantara Spa, Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort, 10am to 2pm (spa) 2pm to 5pm (afternoon tea), Monday to Friday, Dhs550 or Dhs650 including Prosecco. Tel: (0)4 567 8140. anantara.com

Safina

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

Say hello to Safina, One&Only The Palm’s new adult-only pool experience. This relaxing spot boasts a stunning pool deck, luxe beachfront private cabanas, and an outdoor bar. This dreamy daycation with views over Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Marina will set you back Dhs450 on weekdays (non-redeemable) and Dhs650 on weekends (non-redeemable).

Safina, One&Only The Palm, Tel:(0)4 440 1010. oneandonlyresorts.com

Images: Supplied