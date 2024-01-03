Complete with fully redeemable opening rates…

Dubai, get ready to make a splash at BCH:CLB, the Palm Jumeirah’s hottest new beach club. Now open at W Dubai – The Palm, BCH:CLB is a day-to-night experience of Mediterranean eats, global beats, and seriously ‘Gram worthy decor.

Spread out over a sprawling indoor-outdoor space, the whitewashed venue is centred around a super-sized shimmering infinity pool, where plush day beds for two are dotted across the water.

Flanking the poolside, there’s neat rows of single sun loungers, where guests can work on their tan or retreat to the shade of an orange candy-striped parasol. Opening rates for sun beds are Dhs300 on weekdays and Dhs350 on weekends, both fully redeemable.

For a VIP day out, there are also a collection of beach houses, each with a swim-up bar and their own private amenities, which come with direct access to the pool and close proximity to the DJ booth. Trust us when we say, these are the spots to see and be seen.

Elsewhere, the venue features a restaurant with both indoor and outdoor seating in rainbow colours, making this one of the brightest new venues for day-to-night partying in the city. On the menu, guests will get to enjoy crowd-pleasing Mediterranean eats, with separate menus for both the restaurant and poolside that take guests from poolside grazing by day to filling coastal fare by night.

Art and music are also big focuses at BCH:CLB, so whether you’re here for a pool day, sundowners, or evening dining, expect eclectic beats, live performances and vivacious decor.

Get ready to immerse yourself in a new era of leisure at BCH:CLB, W Dubai – Palm Jumeirah, West Crescent, 11am to 7pm Sun to Weds, 11am to 12am Thurs to Sat. Tel: (0)58575 0805. @bchclbdxb