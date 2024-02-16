Amazing art festivals in Dubai to look forward to in 2024

Art lovers, this one’s for you…

Art fans, we hope you’re excited because art season has officially returned. And we already have some amazing art festivals in Dubai just around the corner that we just can’t wait for.

Here are all the upcoming art festivals in Dubai to look forward to in 2024

Sikka Art and Design Festival

When: February 23 to March 3, 2024

Where: Al Shindagha Historic Neighbourhood

A visit to Old Dubai is always worth it, but during art season, the historical neighbourhood gets a lot more colourful, thanks to the Sikka Art and Design Festival. Now in its 12th edition, the upcoming festival will feature an array of aspiring UAE and regional talents, including art installations, murals, photography, live performances, film screenings, music, panels, fashion and jewellery, workshops, local food and beverage concepts and more. Art fans can get lost while exploring the many lanes of the open art museum and the different houses. Make sure you take your time, as you’ll never know which magnificent work of art you will find hiding in a corner or in an alleyway (see picture above). In past editions, the popular art festival took place at Al Fahidi, but for this edition, it is shifting a few meters away to the Al Shindagha Historic Neighbourhood. The best news? Entry is free.

Sikka Art and Design Festival, Al Shindagha Historic Neighbourhood, Bur Dubai, Feb 23 to Mar 3

Alserkal Art Week

When: February 25 to March 3, 2024

Where: Alserkal Avenue

Cultural hotspot, Alserkal Avenue is bringing back Alserkal Art Week this February running from February 25 to March 3. The arts festival is a popular one and draws in plenty of visitors, and not just those into art. Expect a compelling and captivating collage of installations, exhibitions, slow art walks, workshops, pop-ups and a welcoming community space where everyone belongs. A part of the art week is Alserkal Lates – a buzzing event on Tuesday, February 27 (10am to 10pm) complete with Slow Art Walks being hosted throughout the evening. Read more here.

Alserkal Art Week, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Feb 25 to Mar 3, free entry (some events will be charged)

Art Dubai

When: March 1 to 3, 2024

Where: Madinat Jumeirah

Now in its 17th edition, Art Dubai 2024 will run from Friday, March 1 to 3, 2024 at the picturesque Madinat Jumeirah. Art lovers will be able to check out more than 100 exhibitors from 70 countries across the art festival’s four sections: Contemporary, Modern and Bawwaba and we can also expect to see the return of Art Dubai Digital for fans of digital art. Tickets are already on sale with one-day tickets costing Dhs100, and a three-day pass costing Dhs180. You can make your purchase here.

Art Dubai, Madinat Jumeirah, Al Sufouh 1, March 1 to 3, 2pm to 9pm on March 1 and 2, and 12pm to 4pm on March 3.

World Art Dubai

When: May 2 to 5, 2024

Where: Dubai World Trade Centre

World Art Dubai is one of the events part of the official Dubai Art Season and it is returning for its 10th edition from May 2 to 5, 2024. In short, if you love art but are on a budget, this is the event for you as all the art here is on sale for an affordable cost. In past festivals, visitors were treated to live art performances, street and graffiti artists showing off what they do best with a drab white wall, workshops, art fashion shows and more. Ticket prices have not been announced yet, but at past festivals, it was Dhs20 per person.