Dubai events 2024: All the massive concerts, shows and performances coming soon

A number of great shows are taking place in Dubai over the next few months

Where: Outside Dubai Festival City Mall (at The Big Top) Back in 2022, the spectacular show aquatic show Fontana left us on the edge of our seats with its jaw-dropping acrobatic stunts. And this year, Cirque Du Liban is gearing up to enthral us with a brand new circus show in Dubai – a new show concept titled Pluma. It follows a little girl called Pluma with big dreams of flying. Tickets are priced at Dhs95 and can be purchased here. You can read more here. Pluma, Dubai Festival City Mall – The Big Top, Dubai Festival City, Dubai, until March 10 (tbc) from Dhs95. @pluma.show

Where: Dubai Opera On February 1, 2024, the InClassica International Music Festival makes its return to the UAE and will run for 15 days bringing a dose of classical music to Dubai. During the festival, budding young talent will come together with some of the world’s most established musicians who have dedicated themselves passionately to the craft. The opening concert begins with Berlin Symphony Orchestra alongside South Korean pianist, Yeol Eum Son.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Feb 1 to 15, Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com, inclassica.com

UNTOLD Music Festival When: February 15 to 18, 2024

Where: Expo City Dubai It’s one of the world’s largest music festivals and a must-visit for electronic music fans, and now Romania’s UNTOLD music festival is coming to Dubai. The first ever UNTOLD music festival outside of Romania will take place at Expo City Dubai from February 15 to February 18. Tickets are priced from Dhs550 for the full four-day access and Dhs1,500 for VIP four-day access. The first phase of some 100 artists performing over the four days has already been revealed, and includes megastars like Armin Van Buuren, Tiesto, Mahmut Orhan, Korean rapper Psy, G-Eazy, Hardwell, Ellie Goulding and Major Laser. untold.ae UNTOLD Music Festival, Expo City Dubai, Feb 15 to 18, from Dhs550. @expocitydubai Trib Fest When: February 24, 2024

Where: Emirates Seven Stadium Trib Fest is back this February with a line-up of tribute acts featuring the top tunes by Elton John, Ed Sheeran, The Police, Rolling Stones, Freddie Mercury, Oasis, Neil Diamond and more. For metal fans, expect to hear from Monsters of Rock – a tribute band who will be playing the hits by Metallica, Guns n’ Roses, Rainbow, Def Leppard and more. Get your tickets here with prices starting from Dhs85. Trib Fest, Emirates Seven Stadium, Dubai, Feb 24, doors open at 12.30pm, Tel: (0)58 838 3107, theatrebyqe2.com Simple Minds When: February 27, 2024

Where: Coca-Cola Arena Glaswegian rock band Simple Minds will be taking on the stage at Coca-Cola Arena in February. You may remember them from such hits as ‘Alive and Kicking’, ‘Belfast Child’, ‘Glittering Prize‘, ‘Someone Somewhere in Summertime‘ and ‘Waterfront‘. Their biggest hit ‘Don’t You (Forget About Me)’, was used on both the opening and closing credits, of the seminal era-defining movie, The Breakfast Club. Simple Minds, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Feb 27, from Dhs195. coca-cola-arena.com The Phantom of the Opera When: February 22 to March 10, 2024

Where: Dubai Opera Andrew Lloyd Webber’s sensational and spellbinding musical, The Phantom of the Opera returns to Dubai Opera in February. Based on the novel by French journalist and mystery writer Gaston Leroux, the show tells the tale of a disfigured musical genius who haunts the depths of the Paris Opera House, before becoming enraptured by the talents of a young soprano, Christine. Having lured her in as his protégé, the phantom falls madly in love, then descends into jealous madness upon learning of Christine’s love affair with the opera’s patron, Raoul. What follows is certainly not an exercise in understatement – with huge operatic numbers, a full corps de ballet, a dramatic unmasking of the disfigured ghost of the opera house and even a famous crashing chandelier, Phantom is as overblown and dramatic as its name might suggest. Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Feb 22 to Mar 10, from Dhs275. Tel: (0)4 440 8888,dubaiopera.com March Rewind When: March 1 and 2, 2024

Where: Bla Bla, JBR 80s music fans, we have some great news… The sell-out Rewind Festival is returning to Dubai next year, with an epic lineup of throwback 80s and 90s artists confirmed so far. The artists confirmed so far include Wet Wet Wet, Chesney Hawkes, ABC, Midge Ure, The Real Thing, ABC, and returning for a second time – Heather Small. Rewind Festival will take place over two days on Friday, March 1 and 2. Rewind Festival, Bla Bla, JBR, Mar 1 and 2, from Dhs399. Tel: (0)4 584 4111. @rewindfestdxb Alan Walker When: March 2, 2024

Where: Barasti Dubai

Alan Walker will be taking on one of the oldest and most well-known beach clubs in Dubai, Barasti. The concert will kick off at sunset from 6pm on Saturday, March 2 and you can already secure your spot on the sand on platinumlist.net. Tickets are priced from Dhs199. If you aren’t familiar, Alan Walker is known for countless hits but arguably his most famous include the hit Faded and the latest remix of the 90s hit Better Off Alone.

Alan Walker at Barasti, Le Meridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort and Water Park, Sat Mar 2, Dhs199. @barastibeach

Khalid When: March 8, 2024

Where: Coca-Cola Arena He’s known for melodic electro R&B bangers such as Better, Eastside, and Love Lies, and you’ll be able to hear them all live as superstar Khalid is coming to Dubai. The award-winning American singer-songwriter was initially to perform in the emirate for the first time last year on October 27, 2023, at the Coca-Cola Arena, but the gig was rescheduled for March 8. Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, March 8, from Dhs199. coca-cola-arena.com Kevin Hart When: March 4, 2024

Where: Coca-Cola Arena Legendary American comedian and actor Kevin Hart will make a highly anticipated return to the UAE this year. He will be performing for one night only, on March 4. The former Chief Island Officer for Yas Island is no stranger to the UAE, having last performed in the capital back in February as part of his Reality Check tour. With a knack for turning everyday experiences into uproarious anecdotes, Hart has charmed audiences with his quick wit and relatable humor. Whether he’s poking fun at his own height or sharing hilarious tales of family life, Kevin Hart has become a household name, proving that big laughs come in small packages. Read more here and book here. Kevin Hart, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, March 4, from Dhs295. Tel: (800) 223 388. coca-cola-arena.com Masha and the Bear When: March 16 and 17, 2024

Where: Coca-Cola Arena Masha and the Bear are heading to Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena this March to take you on a musical adventure you have never seen before. Hop aboard the train and prepare to be amazed by dazzling displays, music, snow, confetti, and many more surprises along the way. The immersive and interactive performance is sure to be an unforgettable experience for both children and parents alike. And don’t be afraid to dance and sing along. You will be able to purchase your tickets here. Masha and the Bear, Coca-Cola Arena, Citywalk, Dubai, March 16 and 17, 12pm, 3.30pm, and 9pm. Tel: (800) 223 388, coca-cola-arena.com April Dubai Comedy Festival When: April 12 to 21, 2024

Where: Dubai Opera and Coca-Cola Arena The bone-tickling comedy festival is returning to Dubai for a new edition for 10 side-splitting days from Friday, April 12 to 21, 2024 and it is going to be bigger and better than before. The comedians will be performing at the Dubai Opera and the Coca-Cola Arena – two of the biggest stages in town. Some of the funnymen announced thus far include Gad Elmaleh (April 12 and 13), Al Murray (April 15), Frank Skinner (April 15), Chris Distefano (April 16), Amer Zahr (April 17), husband and wife duo Spencer & Vogue (April 19) and Mo Gilligan (April 19). More comedians will be announced soon, so stay tuned to whatson.ae dubaicomedyfest.ae Elrow XXL When: April 13, 2024

Where: Media City Amphitheatre If you saw us at elrow XXL this last year, it’s no surprise to us as just about everybody and anybody was at the massive Dubai festival held in d3 back in January of 2023. The 2024 rendition of elrow XXL will see DJ Fisher taking to the decks at Media City Amphitheatre, promising an electrifying night filled with pulsating beats and high-energy performances. Tickets Elrow XXL Dubai, Dubai Media City Amphitheatre, April 13, 2024, from Dhs350. elrowdubai.com May Imperial Orchestra – Cinema Medley When: May 10, 2024

Where: Coca-Cola Arena The love of great movies and bone-chilling music collide at Coca-Cola Arena in May where all the iconic film composers are celebrated. Cinema Medley, delivered by Imperial Orchestra, fuses the magic of music and film to create a unique and unforgettable musical experience. Some of the iconic films that will be featured include Star Wars, Pirates of the Caribbean, Harry Potter, Interstellar, Batman, Gladiator, The Phantom of the Opera, Jurassic Park, Inception, Schindler’s List and many more. Purchase your tickets here.

Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Dubai, May 10, from Dhs249, Tel: (0)4 440 8888, dubaiopera.com Aurie Styla: The Aurator Tour View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aurie Styla || Comedian (@auriestyla) When: May 11, 2024

Where: Theatre by QE2 Award-winning comedian Aurie Styla is back on tour and he is making a pit stop to Dubai hopping on board The QE2 in May. Join him as he hits the stage to speak about this wild world and his journey to make sense of it all. Prices start from Dhs125. Russell Kane, Theatre by QE2, Queen Elizabeth 2, Port Rashid, Dubai, May 11 at 8pm (doors open at 7.30pm), ticket prices from Dhs125, Tel: (0)58 838 3107, theatrebyqe2.com

Film Live with Orchestra

When: May 11 to 13, 2024

Where: Coca-Cola Arena

Sometimes, long after a movie is over, it’s the film’s score which sticks in your head. And we all have our favourites. These iconic tracks are created by some of the world’s well-known composers and no matter how great your sound system is, hearing it live takes your experience to a whole different level. Enter Dubai Opera who are bringing you three days with three iconic films backed by the Armenian State Symphony and the Dubai Festival Chorus who will play for you live as you watch the film. The three films showcased are Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, Star Wars: A New Hope and Charlie Chaplin’s The Kid. Tickets can be purchased here.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, May 11 to 13, timings vary, Tel: (0)4 440 8888, dubaiopera.com

James Blunt

When: May 24, 2024

Where: Dubai Opera

Ready to sing “You’re Beautiful…” at the top of your lungs with the legend himself? British singer-songwriter James Blunt is performing at the Coca-Cola Arena on Friday, May 24. The acoustic-tinged pop singer, who is best known for hits like Goodbye My Lover, Bonfire Heart, and 1973, will land in Dubai as part of his new album tour Who We Used To Be. Tickets are priced from Dhs150 and can be purchased here.

James Blunt, Who We Used To Be Tour, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Dubai. Friday, May 24, 9pm, from Dhs150, coca-cola-arena.com

June

Russell Kane

When: June 2, 2024

Where: Coca-Cola Arena

British comedian, Russell Kane was in Dubai last year in January 2023, and he is set to return on June 2, once again performing at the Theatre by QE2. He will be hitting the stage and tickling your funny bone with his sharp wit and storming physical comedy. Tickets for the show are priced from Dhs175 and can be purchased here. Do note, that audience members ages 16 to 20 need to be accompanied by an individual aged 21 years or older.

Russell Kane, Theatre by QE2, Queen Elizabeth 2, Port Rashid, Dubai, June 2 at 7pm (doors open at 6.30pm), ticket prices from Dhs175, Tel: (0)58 838 3107, theatrebyqe2.com

October

Macklemore

When: October 4, 2024

Where: Coca-Cola Arena

Originally slated to perform in Dubai in October 2023, iconic American rapper Macklemore will now be performing in Dubai on Friday, October 4, 2024 at the Coca-Cola Arena. Macklemore (pronounced Mack-LE-more) first rose to fame with his track Thrift Shop back in 2012 which has since amassed over one billion streams on Spotify alone. Tickets are on sale now via the here website, priced from Dhs199.

Macklemore, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Oct 4, from Dhs199. Tel: (800) 223 388, coca-cola-arena.com

Romesh Ranganathan

When: October 25, 2024

Where: Coca-Cola Arena

Looking for some laughs? Then you’ll want to snap up tickets to British comedian Romesh Ranganathan who is coming to Dubai for the very first time this October. The master of major lols will perform at City Walk’s Coca-Cola Arena in October. Tickets for the gig are on sale and priced from Dhs195 for lower-tier silver, ranging up to Dhs350 for gold floor tickets. Do note, the show is for adults aged 16 and over, with those under 21 required to be accompanied by an adult aged over 21.

Romesh Ranganathan, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Oct 4, from Dhs199. Tel: (800) 223 388, coca-cola-arena.com

November

Jake Lambert

When: November 9, 2024

Where: Theatre by QE2

Jake Lambert is making a stop in Dubai as he goes on his first national tour. The comedian hits the stage telling stories about navigating through everyday life, why he has a fear of being normal, and questioning our need to ask strangers what breed their dogs are. Name sound familiar? He’s been supporting Michael McIntyre on his worldwide tour. Under-16s will not be allowed entry, and 16 to 20-year-olds need to be accompanied by an adult over the age of 21.

Theatre by QE2, Queen Elizabeth 2, Port Rashid, Dubai, Nov 9 at 8pm (doors open at 7.30pm), Tel: (0)58 838 3107, theatrebyqe2.com

