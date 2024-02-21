When: February 24 to 25, 2024

Where: Abu Dhabi Hill, Yas Marina

Famed television personality, Family Feud star and major Abu Dhabi enthusiast Steve Harvey is bringing with him the capital’s pioneering ‘Open Fire Food Festival by Steve Harvey,’ this weekend, which promises to keep you eat-ertained. A line-up of highly skilled fire chefs, including 7-time World Barbecue Champion Melissa Cookston, Moe Cason, a self-taught barbecue expert and show judge, Steven Raichlen, who’s created and hosted several popular television shows in the US, Canada and Italy, and Aysha Al Obeidli, the youngest Emirati chef will descend on the capital to introduce you to the rich traditions and unforgettable flavours of open-flame cooking, in a gastronomy masterclass inspired by Steve’s passion for the art of cooking over fire. Get your tickets here.

The Open Fire Food Festival by Steve Harvey, Abu Dhabi Hill, Yas Marina, Yas Island, Feb 24 and 25, from Dhs75. yasmarinacircuit.com

When: February 28

Where: Etihad Arena

Trevor Noah returns to Abu Dhabi in just over a week, with rib-tickling comedy and signature unmissable entertainment guaranteed. The highly-anticipated show is part of Trevor’s ‘Off the Record’ tour, with the star performer’s unrivalled satire, wit and comedic genius expected to have the crowds in splits. Read more here and book here.

When: March 1

Where: Saadiyat Island

What’s new pussycat? Sir Tom Jones is coming to Abu Dhabi for an unforgettable alfresco gig this March. As part of the closing weekend of Saadiyat Nights, the Welsh crooner will perform on the Green Green Grass at Saadiyat Island on Friday, March 1. Ticket prices start from Dhs245.

Saadiyat Nights – Sir Tom Jones, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, March 1, tickets from Dhs245. ticketmaster.ae

John Legend – Saadiyat Nights

When: March 2

Where: Saadiyat Island

No newcomer to the Emirates, John Legend has previously performed at the Dubai Jazz Festival, in the Coca-Cola Arena, and more recently, at the fifth anniversary of Louvre Abu Dhabi, in 2022. This year, he will be hitting up this incredible Saadiyat Island stage. Tickets begin at Dhs295.

Saadiyat Nights – John Legend, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, March 2, tickets from Dhs295. ticketmaster.ae

André Rieu





When: March 9, 2024

Where: Etihad Arena

Love a spot of classical music? Violinist and conductor André Rieu will be performing at the Etihad Arena on Saturday, March 9 as part of his World Tour. Expect to be teleported with the award-winning performer’s enchanting melodies, as he leads his 60-piece Johann Strauss Orchestra, chorus and many international soloists in a repertoire that spans classical masterpieces to waltzes, show tunes and songs from film, opera and musicals.

André Rieu and his Johann Strauss Orchestra, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, , March 9, from Dhs215. etihadarena.ae

April

Scooby-Doo! and The Lost City of Gold

When: April 12 to 14, 2024

Where: Etihad Arena

Scooby-Doo! and The Lost City of Gold is landing in Yas Island to entertain fans of all ages this April. Tickets start at Dhs95 and are on sale now via the etihadarena.ae website. In this live-action, family-friendly stage show, the gang are on the Incan trail of a series of mysterious events in South America, where a music festival is being haunted by the spectre of La Dama de Oro (The Lady In Gold), and it’s putting a considerable dent in the event’s PnL. Zoinks, sounds like we’ve got ourselves a mystery, gang…

Scooby-Doo! and The Lost City of Gold, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, March 2 to 3, 2024, from Dhs95. etihadarena.ae

BRED 2024

When: April 24 to 28, 2024

Where: Yas Bay

An exciting line up of global hip hop stars including Don Toliver, Ty Dolla Sign and Metro Boomin will perform in Abu Dhabi at BRED 2024, and you can catch them live with several other leading names in the industry at the Yas Bay Waterfront this April. As well, if you’re a fan of neo-culture, lifestyle, art and the like, get set for a treat that packs in all of the aforementioned at this five-day fest. BRED 2024 will showcase the influence and impact of neo-culture on music, fashion, art, sports and food, and the festival is expected to draw crowds from different communities. It promises an authentic, unique experience, inviting visitors to celebrate their individuality, while offering them a platform for creative self-expression.

BRED Abu Dhabi 2024, Yas Bay, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, April 24 to 28, 2024. bredabudhabi.com, @bredabudhabi

Cirque du Soleil’s CRYSTAL

When: April 26 to May 5, 2024

Where: Etihad Arena

The world’s biggest and most famous show of acrobatic brilliance, Cirque du Soleil’s CRYSTAL lands at the Etihad Arena this April. Expect spectacular ice-and-fire acrobatics at this extravaganza that will mesmerise you with a never-seen-before fusion of ice skating and signature Cirque du Soleil acrobatics, until May 5. Ticket prices start from Dhs175. Read more here and book your tickets here.

Cirque du Soleil CRYSTAL, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, April 26 to May 5, from Dhs175. @cirquedusoleil

May

Scorpions

When: May 17

Where: Etihad Arena

German rock supergroup Scorpions are set to play Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena on May 17, 2024, as part of their Love at First Sting world tour, and to mark the 40th anniversary of their album of the same name. The timeless Hanover-based hard rockers, known for super hits such as ‘Rock You like A Hurricane’, ‘Wind of Change’, ‘Still Loving You’, ‘Big City Nights’ and many more, are all set to bring their signature arena-shaking guitar riffs and power-soaked vocals, that will ring out to the depths of the Etihad Arena’s seating chart.

Scorpions: Love at First Sting, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, May 17, from Dhs195. livenation.me

Jo Koy

When: May 26, 2024

Where: Etihad Arena

Jo Koy will now perform his rescheduled show on Sunday, May 26. His unique brand of humour, drawn from his Filipino heritage and experiences growing up will leave the Abu Dhabi audience in stitches, and you can snap up your tickets here.

Jo Koy, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, May 26, from Dhs180. abu-dhabi.platinumlist.net

June

Monster Jam

Slam bang action with monstrous metal and troublingly huge tyres arrives in Abu Dhabi on June 8 and 9, 2024 and we’re excited to see exactly what the event is known for the world over, with big, bad, mean machines that wrestle in the dirt to see who comes out on top.

Matilda the Musical

Missed Matilda the Musical when it graced the stage in Dubai in 2023? Well, you’re in luck because the award-winning musical is returning to the UAE, this time to Abu Dhabi in the summer of 2024. The musical is inspired by the beloved book Matilda written by the world-famous British author, Roald Dahl. The story follows a little girl called Matilda who is anything but ordinary. Armed with a vivid imagination and a sharp mind, she dares to take a stand and change her destiny.

Matilda The Musical, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, June 20 to 23, from Dhs150. etihadarena.ae

Images: Provided